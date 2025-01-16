The Leopard: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

The Leopard is a sweeping historical drama that follows the decadent Sicilian aristocracy battling for survival as revolution approaches.

Based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s modern classic novel The Leopard, the period drama stars Kim Rossi Stuart as Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina, who must make a heartbreaking choice in order to save his family as democracy threatens their privileged existence.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix drama The Leopard…

Kim Rossi Stuart as Don Fabrizio Corbera in The Leopard. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Leopard six-episode Italian-language series will air on Netflix from Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Is there a trailer

Yes The Leopard teaser trailer shows the Sicilian aristocracy trying desperately to hold onto its position in society against the backdrop of impending revolution and democracy. Take a look below... Innit lavish?

The Leopard | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Leopard plot

The Leopard follows the Prince of Salina, aka Don Fabrizio Corbera, who along with his family leads a life of extraordinary wealth and privilege in 1860s Sicily. But Italy is moving towards unification and the established aristocracy comes under threat.

Realizing his family’s future is in danger, Don Fabrizio Corbera is faced with an impossible choice. He can engineer a marriage between his nephew Tancredi and the rich, beautiful Angelica that would secure his family’s legacy but doing so would break his favorite daughter Concetta’s heart.

Don Fabrizio Corbera and his nephew Tancredi in The Leopard (Image credit: Netflix)

The Leopard cast

The Leopard sees Kim Rossi Stuart play Don Fabrizio Corbera. He has previously starred in Angels of Evil, The Keys to the House and Libero (Along the Ridge).

Saul Nanni plays Don Fabrizio’s nephew Tancredi while Benedetta Porcaroli is his daughter, Concetta. Deva Cassel is Angelica, whom he hopes will marry Tancredi.

Deva Cassel as Angelica in The Leopard. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

Other cast in The Leopard includes Paolo Calabresi, Francesco Colella, Astrid Meloni and Greta Esposito.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on The Leopard

The Leopard was filmed in Palermo, Syracuse, Catania, and Rome, and is produced by Fabrizio Donvito, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, Marco Cohen, Benedetto Habib, and Alessandro Mascheroni for Indiana Production and by Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures.

Tom Shankland (The Serpent, House of Cards, The Leftovers) is the director, alongside Giuseppe Capotondi (episode 4) and Laura Luchetti (episode 5). The series, written by Richard Warlow, who is also the creator and executive producer, alongside Benji Walters. The director of photography is Nicolaj Bruel. The costumes are by Carlo Poggioli and Edoardo Russo. Dimitri Capuani is the art director. The original music is by Paolo Buonvino.