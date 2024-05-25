New on Netflix May 25-31: 5 expert-picked series, movies and docs to stream

To save you from endlessly 'doom-scrolling' through Netflix's library to find something new that's worth watching, What to Watch's streaming expert has come to the rescue: I'm here to find you the best new movies and TV shows coming to the streamer this week.

Between Saturday, May 25 and Friday, May 26, I've picked out five new movies and shows that are sure to get everyone talking. These are all Netflix Originals hitting the platform so they'll be available globally, though I should note that by co-incidence, they're all actually coming out in the last two days of the week.

My list this week includes sci-fi dystopia, crime dramas, romances, coming-of-age tales and documentaries, so whatever you're into, there will be something you'll enjoy on Netflix this week.

So let's jump into the five shows and movies I've picked out for you to consider.

Bionic

Brazilian dystopian thriller debuts on Thursday, May 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our first movie this week is Bionic, a Brazilian sci-fi thriller. It's set in the near future of 2035, when robotic prosthetics have completely changed the sports industry.

In this world, two sisters are vying to be the best in the world at the long-jump, a task transformed by the tech they use. However their rivalry turns dangerous when moral dilemmas become more and more about winning, which may put many people in danger.

Bionic hits Netflix on Thursday, May 29.

The Life You Wanted

Italian romantic drama series lands on Thursday, May 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our first show of the week comes from Italy: The Life You Wanted is a six-part romantic drama which hits Netflix on Thursday, May 29.

The show follows a character called Gloria, who moved to the city of Lecce to start anew many years ago. However a friend from long ago moves to Lecce and tries to reconnect, which brings Gloria face-to-face with the life she originally used to want.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Social media cult documentary debuts on Thursday, May 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thursday also brings us a docu-series in the form of Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, which the TikTok cynics will already be getting ready to watch.

The documentary takes a look at management company 7M, which manages dancers and influencers on TikTok. Netflix alleges that 7M is a cult using the veneer of a talent agency and is manipulating its dancers' lives in order to keep them owned by 7M.

Dancing for the Devil is a three-part series.

Eric

Period crime drama hits Netflix on Friday, May 30

(Image credit: Netflix)

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Eric is a new 6-part series set in the 1980s about a disappearing child.

Cumberbatch stars as a man named Vincent, a puppeteer for a kids' TV show whose son goes missing one day. Amidst his growing breakdown, Vincent begins to obsess about one of his puppets called Eric which he believes could be the clue to getting his son back.

Geek Girl

British coming-of-age comedy hits Netflix on Friday, May 30

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rounding out this week is a new British 10-part comedy series called Geek Girl, which arrives on Friday, May 30.

Based on a book, Geek Girl is about a nerdy teenager who gets signed up to a modelling agency by a stroke of luck (hopefully it's not the one from Dancing with the Devil!). This drops her into the confusing world of high-end fashion, all while she tries to continue succeeding in school.