New on Netflix Nov 9-15: a TV expert picks 7 new TV series and movies to binge this week

Want to find something new on Netflix to stream this week? The world's most subscribed-to streaming service has a constant stream of new movies, TV shows and movies, so much so that it can be hard to keep up with what's new.

That's why I write this weekly list of what's new on Netflix, to curate a short list of the biggest new releases that you might want to watch. This time around I've looked at everything coming between Saturday, November 9 and Friday, November 15.

We've got a mixed list here so whatever you're into, you'll find something you'll enjoy. We've got documentaries, star-studded movies, drama shows from around the world and an animated series too.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Arcane season 2

Animated video game adaptation returns on Saturday, November 9

After three years, Netflix is bringing back a popular animated TV show. Based on the video game League of Legends, Arcane won some awards when the first season aired in 2021, and now the story continues for a second and final season.

In Arcane, two orphaned sisters grow up together in a fantasy world that's marked by stark social divides. When a new kind of magical technology threatens to ruin the existing balance, the sisters find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing war.

As with the first season, Arcane season 2 will see a staggered release date. Three episodes will land on Saturday, November 9, with three more on Saturday, November 16 and the final three on Saturday, November 23.

Emilia Pérez

Musical crime-comedy movie arrives on Wednesday, November 13

If you were disappointed by the divisive new Joker movie, perhaps Emilia Pérez is the movie for you, as it's also a musical crime movie which has been well received in the film festival circuit.

Emilia Pérez is about the leader of a cartel, who wants to fake their death and change their gender in order to start a new life living as a more authentic version of themselves. They enlist a lawyer to help them with the ruse who then gets pulled further into the plot.

Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez star in this movie, which is already playing in some theaters and will hit Netflix on Wednesday, November 13.

Sprint season 2

Sports docuseries returns on Wednesday, November 13

Earlier in the year Netflix released the first season of Sprint, and a second batch of episodes are here already.

Sprint looks at short-distance runners to show what it's like for them to win races and medals. This second season focuses on sprinters during the Olympics earlier this year, focusing on some of the US athletes who competed.

All episodes of Sprint season 2 will land on Netflix on Wednesday, November 13.

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

Musical documentary movie airs from Wednesday, November 13

You've probably heard Elvis' story many times before, recently in the blockbuster movie Elvis, but this new documentary movie looks at one specific era in the life of the King.

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley looks at Presley's 1968 Christmas special, a live television program which let the star revive is flagging profile. We'll see various interviews and archival footage to understand why this rebrand was so important and how it changed the trajectory for Elvis.

You'll be able to watch Return of the King on Netflix from Wednesday, November 13.

Sisters' Feud

Mexican drama series debuts on Wednesday, November 13

Netflix's latest Mexican drama series sees two siblings fighting in a neo-Western setting.

Sisters' Feud is about two sisters who, over the course of many years, become embroiled in a bitter conflict. Eventually, one sister reaches tipping point and begins a bloody crusade to take down her sister and reunite with her presumed-dead daughter.

You can watch every episode of Sisters' Feud from Wednesday, November 13.

The Lost Children

Documentary survival movie lands on Thursday, November 14

The Lost Children looks at a survival story from South America, and it's a feature-length documentary movie.

In The Lost Children we hear how the Colombian army and volunteers rescued a group of Indigenous children who were involved in a plane crash in the Amazon jungle, which saw them locate and rescue the stranded youngsters before the many dangerous of the jungle got them.

To watch The Lost Children, tune into Netflix from Thursday, November 14.

Beyond Goodbye

Japanese romance series arrives on Thursday, November 14

We end the week with a Japanese romance series.

Beyond Goodbye is about a young woman whose partner dies in a tragic accident. However his heart is given to an ill young man, and when the grieving woman meets him, they slowly fall for each other... and the man begins to gain the memories of his heart donor.

Watch Beyond Goodbye on Netflix from Thursday, November 14.