Arcane season 2 guide: everything we know

Arcane season 2 sees one of the best fantasy shows on Netflix finally making a comeback.

The acclaimed Netflix series is an adaptation Riot Games' League of Legends video game franchise, and won plenty of praise when the first instalment dropped back in 2021. Fans of the game and complete newcomers praised the show for its beautiful visuals, worldbuilding and emotional heft, and have been desperately waiting for more ever since the show was renewed.

As a brief refresher, the Emmy Award-winning first series charted the origins of two League characters: sisters, Vi and Jinx. The duo found themselves on the opposite sides of a brewing conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and its seedy underbelly counterpart, Zaun.

By the time season 2 arrives in November, we'll have been waiting three years to see the outcome from the show's dramatic series finale. Here's everything we know about Arcane season 2 right now, including the characters we expect to return, and all the clips we've seen so far.

Arcane season 2 has been slated for release on Netflix in November 2024; when we get a more precise release date, we'll be sure to include it here.

What will Arcane season 2 be about?

Precise story details about the new series haven't been divulged, but we can guess that the new series will (at least in some capacity) deal with a battle between the two cities of Zaun and Piltover, after the events of that climactic finale.

Spoilers ahead: skip this section if you're not caught up yet!

Arcane's first season concluded with Vi and Jinx's relationship forever changed. After shooting her newfound father figure, Silco, Jinx fired a hextech missile straight at the city of Piltover... right as the city's council was about to approve Jayce's proposal to grant Zaun its independence in exchange for a peace agreement between the two states.

With Silco dead, and Jinx's attack on the city, that peace treaty is surely forgotten, and conflict is bound to follow.

Arcane season 2 cast

Kevin Alejandro has claimed Jayce Talis will be back for series 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the time of writing, there isn't too much info available about the Arcane season 2 voice cast, so we've pieced together what we can right now.

The original season 2 production announcement contained the voices of Caitlyn, Vi and Jinx, whilst the first trailer featured Singed, so we can expect he'll be back too. Kevin Alejandro (via Buzzfeed), the voice of Jayce Talis, has confirmed that he's also returning for the second season.

In his chat with Buzzfeed, Alejandro has promised big things for the second series. He teased: "You're going to be conflicted in such a way that I don't know if it's good or bad. Like, your emotions will be pulled out of you and you'll be like 'Oh my god!' That's how you're going to end [Season 2]. It's so good!"

Here's everyone we expect to hear from when Arcane season 2 arrives in November, though there are bound to be more people confirmed later down the line:

Vi (Hailee Steinfeld)

Jinx (Ella Purnell)

Jayce (Kevin Alejandro)

Singed (Brett Tucker)

Caitlyn (Katie Leung)

There's also every chance some fresh faces will crop up in the second season. We'll be sure to keep up to speed with all the latest gossip about Arcane's season 2 cast, so keep checking back!

Is there an Arcane season 2 trailer?

Whilst a full trailer hasn't arrived just yet, Netflix has released a first-look clip from Arcane season 2. In it, we see the scientist Singed carrying out a blood transfusion to fuel up a suspended werewolf-like creature which League of Legends fans have quickly identified as Warwick, a monster who stalks the streets of Zaun. It's not quite clear how Singed's actions will factor into the narrative going forward, but if that is Warwick, Zaun has surely gained a powerful new weapon.

Check it out here:

You can also watch that production announcement we mentioned above below, if you'd like to: