New Sherlock Holmes TV series starring Robert Downey Jr could be on way

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law could be reunited in two Sherlock Holmes spin-off shows over on HBO Max.

According to a report from Variety (opens in new tab), HBO Max is currently in early development on two shows tied to Guy Ritchie's Sherlock movies. Little info has been revealed at this early stage, but it's claimed that the two potential shows will be set in the same world as Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Moreover, they will once again feature Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame) and Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary detective duo, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson.

According to Variety's sources, both shows will focus on a new character who is set to be introduced in Sherlock Holmes 3, the long-awaited follow-up to A Game of Shadows.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey will executive produce the two shows via their production company, Team Downey along with Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Lionel Wigram of Wigram Productions.

Robert and Susan have discussed the possibility of Sherlock spin-offs in the past. In October 2020, Robert Downey Jr. told Fast Company: "At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day. So to me, why do a third movie if you're not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?"

"We think there's an opportunity to build it out more. Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what's going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max", Susan added.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has been in development for several years. Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) took over directing duties from Guy Ritchie back in 2019, and the threequel was originally slated for release in 2020.

Sadly, it got pushed back to December 22, 2021. Since then, the film has been delayed indefinitely due to the impact of COVID-19, and does not currently have a release date.

For info on the latest shows and movies on the streaming service, have a look at our guide to what's new on HBO Max in April 2022.