New Top Gun: Maverick trailer flies in ahead of its May release

Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit in the latest trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 fan-favorite. The movie, expected to be one of the biggest summer blockbusters of 2022 when it hits movie screens on May 27, looks like it is doing everything in its power to wow audiences with incredible aerial action. Plus, what would a Top Gun movie be without shirtless beach athletics?

Top Gun: Maverick takes place 30 years after the events of Top Gun. Already in the history books as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) now works as a test pilot, desperately trying to avoid promotions that would take him out of the sky and put him behind a desk. However, when he gets assigned to take a teaching position at the Top Gun training program, he must confront his past as he instructs a new generation of hot-shot pilots.

The brand new trailer (the first in a long time for the movie as its had to deal with a number of release date shuffles) dives into a bit more into the plot and the specific character dynamics, particularly Miles Teller as Goose’s son and Glen Powell as his likely rival. But this is a Top Gun movie, so the aerial acrobatics take center stage and boy do they look impressive. Check out the Top Gun: Maverick trailer directly below.

Maverick is one of Cruise’s most iconic roles, so a lot of fans are excited to see him playing the cocky but brilliant aviator. In addition to Teller and Powell as two of the new young pilots, the Top Gun: Maverick cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Manny Jacinto, Monica Barbaro, Jean Louis Kelly, Raymond Lee, Jay Ellis and Charles Parnell. Also, Iceman himself is expected to make an appearance, as Val Kilmer will also return for the sequel.

In case you were wondering, Top Gun's iconic theme song, "Danger Zone," will be in the movie.

Before general audiences are going to get to see Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen (where it will play exclusively upon release), the blockbuster is going to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in France, taking place May 17-28.

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but see what else you should be keeping an eye out for with What to Watch’s 2022 movie guide.