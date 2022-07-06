NFL fans can get huge TV discounts on Amazon Prime for limited time

There are many ways that NFL fans can get ready for the new NFL season and Amazon Prime is looking to help, offering special discounts on things like big-screen TVs, fan gear and more with some Prime Day level deals a week early. This is in part to celebrate that the NFL 2022 season marks the beginning of Prime Video as the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football.

From July 6-11, Prime members can enjoy exclusive deals on home entertainment devices, including Amazon Fire TV sticks, to upgrade their football viewing experience ahead of the first Thursday Night Football game. Here are some of the deals that fans can find:

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV — save up to 45%

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV — save up to 45%

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series UHD smart TV — save up to 46%

Hisense U6 Series 50-inch 4K QLED Smart Fire TV — save up to 25%

Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV — save up to 47%

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV — save up to 44%

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — save up to 36%

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — save up to 40%

Insignia 55-75-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — save up to 30%-38%

Pioneer 43-50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — save up to 38%-40%

Toshiba 43-75-inch C350-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — save up to 30%

Fire TV Cube — save up to 50%

Fire TV Stick — save up to 58% (available starting July 7 at 12:01 am ET through July 11)

Fans can also save up to 15% on NFL licensed products in the Fan Shop, ranging from home accessories like bed comforters and blankets to electronics, including Bluetooth speakers, mousepads and more.

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video is going to feature Al Michael and Kirk Herbstreit as the main broadcasting duo, while Charissa Thompson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman are set to handle to pregame, halftime and postgame shows for the streaming service.

There are going to be 15 Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video this year, with the first being the week 2 matchup between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 15.

With the games playing exclusively on Prime Video, anyone wanting to tune in is going to need to sign up for Amazon Prime.