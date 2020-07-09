Nia DaCosta's Candyman Pushed Back To October

While we all try to maintain as much optimism as possible about when we may finally (safely) return to theaters, it seems more clear than ever than ever that it won't be happening anytime soon. The latest casualty of theatrical rescheduling is Nia DaCosta's Candyman.

Though the film held on to its September release date for as long as it could, it's now been pushed back to October 16th of this year. Some might recognize the date as the one that Halloween Kills previously occupied. Laurie Strode and her brood have shifted to a later date as well.

It's nice to see the team the studio be cognizant of health concerns (also the fact theaters are all going to rescind their reopen plans as things continue to get worse), but you have to wonder how many times they can shift their schedule back in these incremental amounts.

Some fans have called for Candyman and other larger motion pictures to go direct to streaming, but there are larger implications to that decision that are too many words to go into in a news story. In the meantime, we'll see you back here in a few months, likely discussing Candyman's new date yet again.