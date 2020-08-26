NVIDIA Shield update brings improved AI upscaling, remote control improvements

NVIDIA Shield (or Shield TV, if you prefer) is getting another software update today. For those of you keeping track (and NVIDIA does), it's the 25th update for the original NVIDIA Shield TV, which is very much still a device worth owning. And for those who have the 2019 NVIDIA Shield — you can read our full review of that one here — you've got even more improvements and features on the way.

A big selling point of the 2019 NVIDIA Shield is the AI-enhanced 4K upscaling, meaning that it takes content that's not natively streamed in 4K resolution and upscales it using artificial intelligence to make things look even better. New this time around is the ability to upscale 360p content (which, unfortunately, is still a thing) to 1440p. And the 2019 Shield TV Pro — which is even more powerful — you'll be able to use the AI upscaling at 60 frames per second, which means live sports will look even better.

Another improvement involves the new Shield remote control, which sports a customizable button. You'll now be able to add actions for double presses and long presses, as well as the ability to select the input source, launch the Daydream screensaver, or send a long-press menu button.

Other improvements you'll care about include:

Adds IR volume control when using Google Home paired with Shield

Adds IR volume control when using the Shield TV app

Allows the Shield Controller and remotes (both old and new) to control volume via IR even when the Shield itself isn't awake

Fixed volume support for USB DAC

Adds the option to disable volume lowering when using the "OK, Google" hotrod

Adds the ability for Kodi to adjust the display resolution for 480p content

Adds HDR-to-SDR color tone remapping

Adds SMBv3 service compatibility

Adds DFS Wifi channel support to the 2015 Shield

Lets the user grant write access to NAS from installed apps

Adds developer options to aggressively free system resources

Removes the forced Shield Experience upgrade after a factory reset

And there are a host of bug fixes as well, which you can read about here.