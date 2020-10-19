Oh, good grief! New Peanuts originals are coming to Apple TV Plus

Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang have found a new home on Apple TV+.

Snoopy has a new home. The world's most famous beagle — along with Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang — has teamed up with Apple TV+ for new originals, as well as giving it a new home for your old favorites from the cartoon genre.

The deal is made in part with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions.

In addition to new originals like a second season of Snoopy in Space, there also will be new specials around Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve, and back-to-school. And that's in all in addition to the. previously announced The Snoopy Show, a Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film, and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.

Also: Apple TV+ will stream the old favorites (they didn't say if it's an exclusive deal) like A Charlie Brown Christmas on Dec. 4 and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Nov. 18. (The Thanksgiving special will stream free from Nov. 25-26, too.) And It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is now streaming on Apple TV+ and will be available for free from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

Apple TV+ is available on most streaming platforms (Android TV is the major missing component) for $4.99 a month, after a free seven-day trial. It's also possible to get a year for free with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.