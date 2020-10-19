Charlie Brown Halloween: How to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' from anywhere

We've reached that time of year when the leaves begin to turn, the weather starts to cool — and you ask yourself how to watch the Charlie Brown Halloween special, otherwise known as It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

And it's a good thing you asked, because things have changed a little bit this time around.

The story hasn't changed, and all your favorite characters are still exploring the meaning of Halloween. (Christmas is coming up in December. Hold tight.) That means Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Linus and Lucy. Peppermint Patty. The whole gang, really.

What's changed this year? Where you'll watch it.

How to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' from anywhere

Watching what you want to watch when you want to watch it maybe isn't quite as simple as it should be. But that doesn't mean you can't make things easier. If you want to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown but it's not available where you live, a good VPN might well be the way to rectify things.

A virtual private network tunnels all your network traffic through a specific set of servers through a specific country, which is the next best thing to actually being back in the United States for Halloween.

The trick here — and it's less of a trick as it is a strong recommendation — is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider because all of your network traffic (encrypted and unencrypted alike) will be going through it. And for that, we've been longtime fans of ExpressVPN.

How to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in the United States

Things have changed a little bit this year. The Charlie Brown holiday specials have found a new exclusive streaming home on Apple TV+. That includes the Charlie Brown Halloween special, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. And it also will include the Thanksgiving special A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and the Charlie Brown Christmas special, A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Apple TV+ begins streaming It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, on Oct. 19.

Apple TV+ is the streaming service from Apple. (Not to be confused with Apple TV hardware, or the Apple TV app. Though you're absolutely forgiven if you end up being confused.)

The service costs $4.99 a month and gets you a bunch of exclusive content — including the Charlie Brown specials. It's available on most every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It comes with a free seven-day trial, and you can get a year free with a purchase of a new iPhone, Mac or iPad.

Is the Charlie Brown Halloween special on Netflix?

The Charlie Brown Halloween special — otherwise known as It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown — is not available on Netflix. It is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

When will It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown air on ABC?

We don't know if or when it will. ABC hasn't announced any dates. It's entirely possible that Apple TV+ has wrapped up full exclusivity, but it's also possible that it hasn't.

But there's good news here — Apple TV+ will make It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, available to watch for free from Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.