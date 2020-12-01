How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas online from anywhere in 2020

It's just not Christmas if you don't watch A Charlie Brown Christmas. I don't make the rules — that's just how it is.

Fortunately in 2020 it's easy to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas online. It's maybe not in the same place as you're used to, but it's there, and it's easy to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and the entire Peanuts gang.

But, yeah. Things have moved. Here's how to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas online in 2020.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas from anywhere with a VPN

Before we get to the gritty details (that sounds like something Pigpen would deal with, but whatever), it's worth exploring one of those annoying things of streaming content in the current days. What if A Charlie Brown Christmas isn't available where you are?

That's where a VPN could be the answer. A virtual private network takes all of your network traffic and tunnels it through a specific set of servers in a specific country. Say, the United States. It's the next best thing to actually being in the U.S., I'm told.

The trick is that you need to be able to trust your VPN because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be transiting it. And for that, we're longtime fans of ExpressVPN.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be streaming on Apple TV+ starting on Dec. 4. Apple is the new home for all of the Peanuts specials — as well as some new exclusive shows that are coming in 2021.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and is available on most major streaming platforms. That includes web browsers, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, iPhones and iPads, and select smart TVs.

If you don't have an Apple TV+ subscription, the service will be showing the special for free Dec. 11-13.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free

If you're more than a little upset that Apple has gobbled up all the Peanuts specials and put them inside its walled garden, well, you're not wrong. But there's a bit of good news on that front.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be shows on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 13. (You'll need to check your local listings for that, just to be sure, though.)

The good news is that most streaming services carry PBS, and it's also likely available over-the-air with an antenna.

Is A Charlie Brown Christmas on CBS anymore?

Nope. Apple TV+ and PBS are your only options right now. Welcome to the future.