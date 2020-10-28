Best family-friendly movies to stream this Halloween

It’s no secret that Halloween’s a little bit different this year. Rather than let ourselves get bogged down on the fact that we’re losing a night that happens on a Saturday, a full moon, and daylight savings time (which would have offered us an extra hour of spooky goodness), we’re going to talk about some things to stream with the kiddos instead. Trick or treating might be out for most families, but there’s no reason you and the munchkins can’t dress up, surround yourself by a ridiculous amount of your favorite snacks, and hunker down for a kid-friendly marathon of some wonderful Halloween fare.

Halloweentown

Halloweentown is the perfect live-action answer to “what should we watch this Halloween” for those who already started off their day with Hocus Pocus (or perhaps have it saved for the evening). The Cromwell family are powerful witches, but not everyone in their bloodline is interested in incantations. When the evil Kalabar (Robin Thomas) threatens the safety of Halloweentown Marnie (Kimberly Brown) and her siblings must catch up on a lifetime of missed spells to ensure the residents of their spooky haven remain safe.

Hocus Pocus

You can’t stop the things they do, they lie! Join the Sanderson sisters for the perfect Halloween treat while cozied up on the couch with the family. After 300 years (right down to the day), the sisters are back to wreak havoc on Salem. It’s up to Max (Omri Katz), Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and young Dani (Thora Birch) to stop the wicked sisters from eating all of the children in town before sunrise.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

What if we told you that you could have celebrate both Christmas and Halloween at once? Basically the two best holidays all rolled into one seems like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s exactly what you get when you watch The Nightmare Before Christmas. Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) stumbles when finds himself too wrapped up in the idea that the grass may be greener on the other side after he’s introduced to the idea of Christmas. After some missteps, it’s up to him and his friends to save Christmas.

Hubie Halloween

You know what's nice right now? Earnest movies. That's exactly what you're signing up for when you turn on Netflix's Hubie Halloween. Adam Sandler's newest film follows the ever-honest and kind Hubie as he passionately fights to ensure everyone in Salem has a safe and happy Halloween. In true Adam Sandler form, this Happy Gilmore production is a little weird, but that's only a detriment to it if you let it be! Bonus, there's a hilarious tee-shirt gag (that might not be the best for kiddos who can read and understand innuendo, but will be fine for teens).

Twitches

Go back to the time when Tia and Tamera Mowry ruled the Disney Channel with Twitches. The teen twin witches were adopted by completely different families at birth, but a mixture of fate and magic will bring them back together just in time to save their home world! It's sweet, funny, and in true Disney Channel Original Movie form, a little emotional!

Casper

"Can I keep you," has stuck with many a millennial throughout our years. Casper is the exactly kind of spooky-sweet watch that will delight kiddos of any age. Kat (Christina Ricci) and her father Dr. Harvey (Bill Pullman) move into a crumbling mansion in Salem and find that they're not its only occupants. Thankfully, Dr. Harvey is what he calls an "afterlife therapist" who helps his daughter, Casper, and the rest of the mansions uneasy spirits in a fun-filled adventure.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is the perfect film if you're looking for something to entertain both munchkins and parents. Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) find them unexpectedly deceased and with a brand new family living in their home by the time they return to it after their unfortunate accident. Young Lydia (Winona Ryder) connects with the ghosts who understand her better than her biological family ever could, but the mischievous Beetlejuice threatens the safety and happiness of both the dead and the living.

Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost

There's an extremely underrated quality to films like Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost and Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. Both of them are the exact right combination of fun and spooky, with fun monsters and everyone's favorite munchie-driven talking dog. Mystery Inc runs afoul of a witch that's a little bit more real than they're used to in their misadventures. Meanwhile, Velma gets a moment to shine against a well-loved creep.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Everyone's beloved Peanuts are a little bit more difficult to find this year - with It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown shifting from its normal television spots to an exclusive deal with Apple TV+, but it's still available to watch with the family as you have every year. Join Charlie Brown and his friends as they prepare for the Great Pumpkin.

Addams Family

The title undoubtedly got the theme stuck in your head, but it's really just preparation for when you watch because it ain't gonna get any better! Some con artists try to take the creepy and kookie family to task, but bite off more than they can chew. After all, how do you prepare to con a family that has their own torture chamber on site? Join Morticia (Anjelica Houston), Gomez (Raul Julia), and the rest of the family as they take on couple of tricksters out of their depth.