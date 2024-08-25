Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys documentary debuts tonight on TV

You know him as by his hip-hop alter ego Ol’ Dirty Bastard, but a new music documentary will give you insights into the man born as Russell Tyrone Jones. Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys—which premieres tonight, August 25, on A&E at 9pm Eastern Time—is the first authorized doc about the Grammy-nominated musician and legendary founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, who tragically died of an accidental drug overdose at age 35 in 2004.

"Born Russell Jones in 1968 in Brooklyn, NY, ODB developed a unique persona and rhyme style that set him apart from his contemporaries. In his short 35 years of life and long after his passing, ODB has had a significant influence on a whole generation of fans and performers," reads the film's synopsis, per A&E. "With exclusive rights to a never-before-seen personal archive shot by his wife, Icelene Jones, and access to his closest friends and family, this culture-defining special humanizes ODB as a man, a father, and a husband like never before."

Co-directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Black Art: In The Absence of Light) and his son Jason Pollard, the two-hour special features interviews with Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, ODB’s wife Icelene Jones, his son Bar-Sun Jones, and more, "providing an intimate picture of ODB’s life and reflecting on his lasting impact on music and culture."

Icelene Jones said in a statement: “I am so happy to have brought this documentary about my husband’s life to the screen. He was and is an inspiration to my family, children, and fans across the world. It’s been amazing to work on this project with my partners at Four Screens, as well as Pulse and A&E.” She added: "Like all of hip-hop, I have missed his energy. This project has let me know that he is alive and well in all of our hearts."



A&E is included with most cable packages. However, if you're located in the United States and don't have a local or satellite TV provider but still want to tune into Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys tonight, you can watch A&E without cable by using a streaming service that includes the A&E channel in its package, such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo and Sling TV. It will also be streaming next day on the A&E website.

"Olâ€™ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys" Premieres Sunday, August 25 at 9pm ET/PT on A&E - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer above before tuning into the ODB documentary tonight on A&E.