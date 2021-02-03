'One Night in Miami' helmer Regina King receives Golden Globe nomination for Best Director

Regina King made her feature directing debut with the highly acclaimed One Night in Miami, a film she knocked out of the park. One Night in Miami has been highly lauded by both critics and fans alike. She also got the Golden Globes’ attention, as she received a nomination for Best Director for a Motion Picture. How fitting that the nod comes in what is a historic nomination list for this category. Joining her are two other women directors, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell. Only five women have been nominated in the 77-year long history of the Golden Globes. Now this year, we have three.

Regina King is no stranger to award season. Last year, she won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role in HBO’s Watchmen. In 2019 she won a Golden Globe for Best-Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Barry Jenkin’s If Beale Street Could Talk. She also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion picture for this role as well. Regina King’s award season track record is as long as a CVS receipt, so the few mentioned here don’t even begin to scratch the surface. However, there is no denying the powerhouse of talent she is.

Her film One Night in Miami, written by Kemp Powers, is a drama about a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a room at the Hampton House in February 1964, celebrating Ali's surprise title win over Sonny Liston. It stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr. in the lead roles. Lance Reddick, Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, and Beau Bridges are in supporting roles for this film.

Leslie Odom has received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in One Night In Miami and two more nominations for Best Original Song for Hamilton and Sia's Music.

