Here are the 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations

The nominations are in for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards. The event was conducted virtually (because 2021), and this year's awards ceremony will take on a bit of a different look, too.
Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler will host for the fourth time. But they'll be doing so from different cities on different coasts, with Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Poehler from the Beverly Hills Hilton in California. Nominees will beam in from various locations all around the world.
In addition to all the nominations in the categories you'll find below, it also was announced that the 2021 Golden Globes will honor Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award, and Normal Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.
Director Spike Lee's children — Satchel and Jackson Lee — will serve as this year's 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.
Netflix led the way with 22 nominations for movies and 20 more for series. Amazon had seven for movies and three for series.
The Netflix movies Mank (6) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (5) — both Netflix filmis — were on top of the movie nominations. The Crown (6) and Schitt's Creek (5) led TV noms.
The award ceremony will be broadcast from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern time (that's 5 to 8 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- The Father (trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
- Mank (Netflix; Netflix)
- Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
- Promising Young Woman (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Viola Davis— Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day— The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby— Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand— Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan— Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Riz Ahmed— Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman— Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins— The Father
- Gary Oldman— Mank
- Tahar Rahim— The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four by Two Films; Amazon Studios)
- Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / Radicalmedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / Nevis Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / Imax)
- Palm Springs (Party over Here / Limelight Productions; Neon / Hulu)
- The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova— Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson— Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer— French Exit
- Rosamund Pike— I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy— Emma.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen— Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden— The Prom
- Lin-manuel Miranda— Hamilton
- Dev Patel— The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg— Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- The Croods: a New Age (Dreamworks Animation; Universal Pictures)
- Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Over the Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
- Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Wolfwalkers (cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / Gkids)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Another Round (Denmark) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
- La Llorona (Guatemala / France) (La Casa De Producción / Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder)
- The Life Ahead (Italy) (Palomar; Netflix)
- Minari (USA) (Plan B; A24)
- Two of Us (France / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Glenn Close— Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman— The Father
- Jodie Foster— The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried— Mank
- Helena Zengel— News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen— The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya— Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto— The Little Things
- Bill Murray— On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr.— One Night in Miami...
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell— Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher— Mank
- Regina King— One Night in Miami...
- Aaron Sorkin— The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao— Nomadland
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell— Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher— Mank
- Aaron Sorkin— The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton— The Father
- Chloé Zhao— Nomadland
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat— The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Göransson— Tenet
- James Newton Howard— News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross— Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste— Soul
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Fight for You” — Judas and the Black Messiah; Music By H.e.r., Dernst Emile Ii; Lyrics By H.e.r., Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music By Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics By Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
- “Io Sì (seen)” — The Life Ahead; Music By Diane Warren; Lyrics By Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
- “Speak Now” — One Night in Miami...; Music By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth; Lyrics By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- “Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday; Music By Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq; Lyrics By Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
- Lovecraft Country - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
- The Mandalorian - Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
- Ozark - Netflix (MRC Television)
- Ratched - Netflix (FOX21 Television Studios)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Olivia Colman— The Crown
- Jodie Comer— Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin— The Crown
- Laura Linney— Ozark
- Sarah Paulson— Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman— Ozark
- Josh O'connor— The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk— Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino— Hunters
- Matthew Rhys— Perry Mason
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / Mtv Studios)
- The Flight Attendant - HBO Max (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
- The Great - Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / Mrc)
- Schitt's Creek - POP TV (Not a Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / POP TV)
- Ted Lasso - Apple TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins— Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco— The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning— The Great
- Jane Levy— Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O'Hara— Schitt's Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle— Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult— The Great
- Eugene Levy— Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis— Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef— Ramy
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Normal People - Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)
- The Queen's Gambit - Netflix (Netflix)
- Small Axe - Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
- The Undoing - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
- Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / Realfilm)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett— Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-jones— Normal People
- Shira Haas— Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman— The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-joy— The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston— Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels— The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant— The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke— The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo— I Know This Much is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
- Gillian Anderson— The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter— The Crown
- Julia Garner— Ozark
- Annie Murphy— Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon— Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
- John Boyega — Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson— The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy— Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons— Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland— The Undoing
