Here are the 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations

The nominations are in for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards. The event was conducted virtually (because 2021), and this year's awards ceremony will take on a bit of a different look, too.

Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler will host for the fourth time. But they'll be doing so from different cities on different coasts, with Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Poehler from the Beverly Hills Hilton in California. Nominees will beam in from various locations all around the world.

In addition to all the nominations in the categories you'll find below, it also was announced that the 2021 Golden Globes will honor Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award, and Normal Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

Director Spike Lee's children — Satchel and Jackson Lee — will serve as this year's 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Netflix led the way with 22 nominations for movies and 20 more for series. Amazon had seven for movies and three for series.

The Netflix movies Mank (6) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (5) — both Netflix filmis — were on top of the movie nominations. The Crown (6) and Schitt's Creek (5) led TV noms.

The award ceremony will be broadcast from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern time (that's 5 to 8 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Father (trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix; Netflix)

Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis— Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day— The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby— Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand— Nomadland

Carey Mulligan— Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed— Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman— Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins— The Father

Gary Oldman— Mank

Tahar Rahim— The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four by Two Films; Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / Radicalmedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / Nevis Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / Imax)

Palm Springs (Party over Here / Limelight Productions; Neon / Hulu)

The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova— Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson— Music

Michelle Pfeiffer— French Exit

Rosamund Pike— I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy— Emma.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen— Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden— The Prom

Lin-manuel Miranda— Hamilton

Dev Patel— The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg— Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: a New Age (Dreamworks Animation; Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Wolfwalkers (cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / Gkids)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

La Llorona (Guatemala / France) (La Casa De Producción / Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Italy) (Palomar; Netflix)

Minari (USA) (Plan B; A24)

Two of Us (France / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close— Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman— The Father

Jodie Foster— The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried— Mank

Helena Zengel— News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen— The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya— Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto— The Little Things

Bill Murray— On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr.— One Night in Miami...

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell— Promising Young Woman

David Fincher— Mank

Regina King— One Night in Miami...

Aaron Sorkin— The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao— Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell— Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher— Mank

Aaron Sorkin— The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton— The Father

Chloé Zhao— Nomadland

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat— The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson— Tenet

James Newton Howard— News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross— Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste— Soul

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” — Judas and the Black Messiah; Music By H.e.r., Dernst Emile Ii; Lyrics By H.e.r., Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music By Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics By Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“Io Sì (seen)” — The Life Ahead; Music By Diane Warren; Lyrics By Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami...; Music By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth; Lyrics By Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday; Music By Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq; Lyrics By Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

Lovecraft Country - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

The Mandalorian - Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Ozark - Netflix (MRC Television)

Ratched - Netflix (FOX21 Television Studios)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman— The Crown

Jodie Comer— Killing Eve

Emma Corrin— The Crown

Laura Linney— Ozark

Sarah Paulson— Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman— Ozark

Josh O'connor— The Crown

Bob Odenkirk— Better Call Saul

Al Pacino— Hunters

Matthew Rhys— Perry Mason

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / Mtv Studios)

The Flight Attendant - HBO Max (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

The Great - Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / Mrc)

Schitt's Creek - POP TV (Not a Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / POP TV)

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins— Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco— The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning— The Great

Jane Levy— Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara— Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle— Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult— The Great

Eugene Levy— Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis— Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef— Ramy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People - Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)

The Queen's Gambit - Netflix (Netflix)

Small Axe - Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

The Undoing - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)

Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / Realfilm)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett— Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-jones— Normal People

Shira Haas— Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman— The Undoing

Anya Taylor-joy— The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston— Your Honor

Jeff Daniels— The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant— The Undoing

Ethan Hawke— The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo— I Know This Much is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson— The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter— The Crown

Julia Garner— Ozark

Annie Murphy— Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon— Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role