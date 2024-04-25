One Piece season 2 finally gets release window as Percy Jackson writer joins the team

It looks like we'll have a while before the live-action One Piece adaptation returns to Netflix.

That's according to a new Deadline article which confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians co-executive producer Joe Tracz had joined the crew as a writer for One Piece season 2.

The publication's sources claim that filming for One Piece season 2 is expected to get underway this summer, with the streamer eyeing a June 2025 premiere date. There's no official word from Netflix just yet; hopefully, they'll give us a clearer picture of when the show will arrive soon.

Joe Tracz is working alongside the season 1 co-showrunner, Matt Owens on the next leg of this spirited adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's bestselling manga series. Steve Maeda (who developed the series with Owens) is staying on as an executive producer.

In a statement about joining the series, Tracz said: "I've been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series, and they don't come bigger or more beloved than One Piece.

"I'm a huge fan of Oda-san's incredible imagination and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in season one. So it's a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season Two."

One Piece was renewed about two weeks after the first season debuted last year. The show became a bona fide hit for Netflix, climbing into the streamer's Top 10 shows in 93 countries.

The show follows idealistic adventurer Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young man who dreams of sailing the toughest seas and claiming the fabled One Piece treasure to mark himself out as King of the Pirates.

Season 1 saw Luffy assembling the first core members of his crew, recruiting Nami (Emily Rudd), Zoro (Mackenyu), and Sanji (Taz Skylar). Season 2 will see the Straw Hats sailing into the Grand Line, and none other than Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed an interest in playing one of the new characters who are set to join.

One Piece season 2 does not have an official release date at the time of writing. Looking for more top shows to enjoy? Check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best fantasy shows on Netflix for our recommendations.