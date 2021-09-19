'Only Fools and Horses' legend John Challis has died aged 79

John Challis, the actor best known for his legendary role as second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey Boyce in Only Fools and Horses has passed away.

The news was announced today by his family, who told fans that he died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.

John became a firm favourite with comedy fans thanks to his role in Only Fools and Horses, the show which he starred in alongside Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

The comedy series aired between 1981 and 2003 with John playing Boycie, a long-time former schoolmate and devious rival of Sir David's character Del Boy.

In fact Boycie was such a hit with comedy fans that John also starred in spin-off show, The Green Green Grass with his co-star Sue Holderness, who played Boycie's wife Marlene.

Following his huge success in Only Fools and Horses, John went on to tread the boards in theatre productions like Richard III and a Midsummer's Night Dream, while also enjoying a brilliant TV career, most recently delighting fans as Monty Staines in ITV show Benidorm.

John Challis became a firm fan favourite as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses. (Image credit: Getty)

In a tribute to John, his family said in a statement released today: "He will always be loved for being 'Boycie' and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come.

"Be assured that in the future there will be an occasion to celebrate John's life - when everyone will be welcome to come along."

Sir David remembered his former Only Fools and Horses co-star with this statement: "Such sad news. John was such a lovely man, a fine actor and a friend for over forty years. Hard to think of the world without him. Condolences to his family at this incredibly sad time”.

The BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore said Challis was "a wonderful actor who will forever be remembered for playing Boycie in Only Fools and Horses - a character so well-loved by millions".