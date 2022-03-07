'Open All Hours' star Lynda Baron has died aged 82

Open All Hours and EastEnders actress Lynda Baron has died aged 82.

Lynda was best known for her role as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in Open All Hours, where she starred alongside fellow comedy legends Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker. The beloved BBC sitcom ran for four seasons and saw a sequel called Still Open All Hours.

As Nurse Gladys, Lynda was at the center of Open All Hours, sharing many wonderful scenes with Barker, who played shopkeeper Arkwright. She had a sweet spot for downtrodden Granville (David Jason), but in the follow-up series he'd more or less turned into his Uncle.

In addition to this, Lynda played Linda Clarke in EastEnders between 2006 and 2016, where she took on the role of Jane Beale's mother. She was loved by generations of viewers as she also played the role of Auntie Mabel in children's programme Come Outside, where she starred alongside dog Pippin.

David Jason, Ronnie Barker and Lynda Baron in Open All Hours. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement to the PA news agency from her agent Donna French said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.

"She was a wonderful actress and a great friend. Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.

“Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world. We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family."

As well as her iconic roles listed above, Lynda Baron appeared in Doctor Who, Last Of The Summer Wine, and Dinnerladies, making her a fan favourite across a number of beloved UK shows.

Her West End performances saw her performing with some iconic names, one of which was In Celebration where she starred opposite Orlando Bloom and Tim Healy in 2007. She has also had roles in famous shows such as An Inspector Calls, Stepping Out, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, and The Full Monty.

Lynda Baron as Auntie Mabel in Come Outside. (Image credit: BBC)

Many of Lynda's colleagues have paid tribute to her, with her Still Open All Hours co-star Sally Lindsay writing: "I loved Lynda Baron. She was funny and clever and a joy to work with, and she once gifted me a pair of beautiful red shoes. This has made me very sad."