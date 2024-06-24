Order up! The Bear season 3 arriving earlier than expected

Fans eagerly awaiting The Bear season 3 have less of a wait, as it has been announced that the highly anticipated summer TV show is returning earlier than expected. OK, it's only three hours earlier but that's better than nothing.

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 will premiere on Hulu in the US starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Wednesday, June 26, instead of the planned midnight release on Thursday, June 27, meaning Hulu subscribers can watch the first few episodes of The Bear season 3 without staying up until the early morning.

For UK and Canadian fans of the show, the entire slate of season 3 episodes are going to be made available to watch on Disney Plus at the same time as the Hulu release (so depending on where you are that may still be early in the morning). Other international markets getting The Bear season 3 at that time include Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Egypt and select countries in the Middle East. Other territories will see the new season premiere at a later date.

The Bear season 3 follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. Here is how the season is described in the official synopsis:

"It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

"Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you're never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

The Bear has become one of the most popular and acclaimed TV series in recent memory. Its first season won 10 Emmys, with The Bear season 2 expected to earn a slew of nominees for the upcoming Emmys. WTW is also a big fan of the series, as we listed it among our 100 best TV shows of all time already.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You must be subscribed to the appropriate streaming service (Hulu in the US, Disney Plus everywhere else) if you want to watch The Bear season 3 as soon as possible.