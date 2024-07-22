Overlooked 2024 Russell Crowe movie with 94% RT audience score shoots into Netflix Top 10

You may not have realized, but Russell Crowe has been busy this year. The actor has already had three 2024 new movies released with one more confirmed for this year, Kraven the Hunter (sorry Gladiator fans, barring a major surprise, don't expect to see him pop up in Gladiator 2). While all of the movies have flown mostly under the radar, that looks like it is changing as one of them, Land of Bad, has quickly jumped to the top of the Netflix Top 10 in the US.

Land of Bad was released on February 16 in US movie theaters. The story follows a US Army Special Forces unit that is ambushed on a covert mission. Pinned down behind enemy lines, their only hope is that a remote drone operator can guide them to safety. Crowe plays the drone operator while Liam Hemsworth plays one of the soldiers on the ground. The movie also stars Luke Hemsworth, Milo Ventimiglia, Ricky Whittle, Chika Ikogwe, Daniel MacPherson, Robert Rabiah and Jack Finsterer. William Eubank directed the movie.

Critics gave the movie a passing grade, as it is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 65% score. Audiences liked it even more, as 94% of those who saw it gave it a positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the movie didn't get the widest audience in its initial run, as it made just $6.9 million at the global box office. But it appears to be finding a brand new audience now that it is on Netflix.

Land of Bad premiered on Netflix on July 18 and quickly made its way to the top of its most-watched movies in the US over the weekend, a spot that it maintains as of publication on July 22. It's been besting titles like the Netflix original movies Find Me Falling and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, inspiring sports drama The Long Game and Hillbilly Elegy, which has been watched a lot following JD Vance's selection as Donald Trump's running mate.

If you don't have Netflix but are interested in watching Land of Bad, the movie is also available via digital on-demand platforms in the US. In the UK, viewers will not find Land of Bad on Netflix, but it is streaming on Prime Video as well as being available on-demand.

But wait, there's more. One of Russell Crowe's other under-the-radar 2024 movies is coming to streaming this week. Sleeping Dogs, a crime thriller where Crowe plays a detective suffering from memory loss, is going to be new on Hulu starting Friday, July 26.

Want to get a taste of Land of Bad before starting to watch it on Netflix? Here’s the official trailer for the movie: