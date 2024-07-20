New on Hulu July 20-26: our expert picks 7 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, July 20-26? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving to the streaming service.

Among this week's highlights are a pair of enticing reality shows that highlight intense competition in the music industry; a couple of little-seen indie thrillers; and a stand-up special from the popular comedian Tim Heidecker.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in July.

Dress My Tour season 1

Fashion reality series adorns Hulu starting July 23

This Hulu original reality series gives viewers a look into both the music and fashion industries, as 11 aspiring designers create designs for JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more, all in pursuit of a $100,000 grand prize. Kate Upton hosts the new series.

Femme (2023)

Indie thriller stalks onto streaming service on July 23

1917 star George MacKay stars as Jules, a drag queen whose career is destroyed by a homophobic attack. However, he re-counters his attacker, a deeply closeted man, and unrecognizable out of his makeup, Jules goes about exacting his revenge. Femme is "Certified Fresh" from Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 93% score.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix

Popular TV personality Wayne Brady's new series streams on-demand on Hulu starting July 25

Beloved from his time on Whose Line Is It Anyway, hosting Let's Make a Deal and more, this new reality series takes a look at Wayne Brady's life when he's not on stage, as he interacts with his family. A Freeform original, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix debuts its latest episodes on Hulu the day after they are on TV.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Song, a Journey (2021)

Doc about iconic song can be watched on Hulu as of July 26

Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is one of the most famous songs in the world, but just how did it change the life and career of its singer? That's what is explored in this 2021 documentary featuring interviews and archival footage of Cohen, Jeff Buckley, Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan and more.

Playground season 1

Reality series following aspiring dancers spins on to Hulu July 26

See what's it like to pursue a career in dance at one of the premiere dance studios in Los Angeles with the reality series Playground. Chronicling the dancers at Playground LA, witnessing the demanding classes and auditions to work with top music artists (like Megan Thee Stallion) and the drama that comes with the intense competition.

Sleeping Dogs (2024)

Russell Crowe 2024 new movie hit streaming Friday, July 26

Russell Crowe's Sleeping Dogs is a 2024 new movie that got a brief run in theaters, though without much fanfare, but now his movie is available to Hulu subscribers. Sleeping Dogs, which also stars Karen Gillan, is a mystery thriller about an ex-homicide detective with memory loss tasked with solving a murder that ends up revealing secrets about his past.

Tim Heidecker: An Evening with Tim Heidecker

Comedian’s first-ever stand-up special comes to Hulu on July 26

Comedian Tim Heidecker is best known for his web series and podcast On Cinema and his team-ups with Eric Wareheim, but he made the move to do his first-ever stand-up special (released in 2020), which you can now stream on Hulu as the platform continues to build up its stand-up comedy offerings.