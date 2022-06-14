Paddington Bear ready for more mischief in third film following tea with The Queen

Paddington Bear will star in a brand new Paddington film following his exciting visit to Windsor Castle where he helped to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The first two Paddington films are loved by many, maintaining very high Rotten Tomatoes scores at 97% and 99% respectively, so no doubt fans everywhere are very excited for his next outing!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be called Paddington in Peru, and the film will be set in both London and Peru, where the lovable bear originally hails from. It also has a new director, as Dougal Wilson will be taking on the project as his directorial feature film debut.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Dougal Wilson said: "As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear."

Already nostalgic for the #PlatinumJubilee? Here's that Paddington clip in full to help you relive Saturday night's brilliant #PlatinumPartyatthePalace.

Paul King, who directed the first two films in the Paddington franchise, spoke about passing the baton to a new director and revealed: "After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure.

"Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Finally, Paddington producer David Heyman added: "After an exacting search, we’re delighted that the brilliant Dougal Wilson will be directing the third Paddington film. A much-garlanded legend within the commercials world, we have long admired Dougal’s virtuoso work, and his gift for directing with heart, humour, surprise and vivid imaginative flair.

He’s a wonderfully inventive kindred spirit for Paddington’s latest adventure with the Browns, and we’re thrilled to be working with him."

The film is expected to begin principal photography in 2023, so we might have a little wait to see the bear in action, but until then you can stream both Paddington and Paddington 2 on Disney Plus.