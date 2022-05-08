How to watch the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 on TV: what's on, when and where

Hang out the bunting, organise a street party and get ready for a summer of celebration to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022.

To mark the momentous occasion the TV schedules are bursting with parties, parades, pageants and puddings to pay tribute to The Queen becoming the first British monarch to reign for 70 years.

From the second week of May the excitement starts to build with the celebrations culminating in the four-day bank holiday weekend on Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, when the party really gets started with a host of events to pay tribute to Her Majesty and her seven decades of service.

Will the Queen's Platinum Jubilee be televised?

The Queen officially celebrated 70 years on the throne on Feb 6, 2022. But the occasion will be marked with a series of TV specials throughout the summer and over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Here's our guide to all the shows to get you in the platinum party mood…

The proof's in the pudding!

The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking, Thursday, May 12, 8pm, BBC One

The judges and finalists with their puddings. (Image credit: BBC)

Following a nationwide competition to find a new pudding to celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Queen's reign, Dame Mary Berry and chef Monica Galetti are among the judges to decide which pud is fit for a queen.

In this delicious show, the five finalists, who have been whittled down from thousands of entrants, are tasked with making their decadent desserts in the kitchens of Fortnum & Mason. The Duchess of Cornwall will then have the final taste test and announce the winner.

The recipe will then to made available so the successful sweet can be enjoyed not only by Her Majesty but also by the nation as it is baked at street parties across the land for The Big Jubilee Lunch, on Sunday, June 5.

A night to remember…

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration, Sunday, May 15, ITV

Phillip Schofield will be one of the hosts of the celebration. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first live TV event to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee is a star-studded concert from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will host as a plethora of performers take to the stage, plus 500 horses and a 75-piece orchestra.

The evening is split into four acts and will present a 'gallop through history' from the reign of Queen Elizabeth 1 to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, depicting key moments in history along the way.

Each act also has a celebrity host with none other than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise taking charge of one, followed by Billions actor Damian Lewis, Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh and garden guru Alan Titchmarsh.

Dame Helen Mirren will play Queen Elizabeth 1, comedian Omid Djalili narrates and there will also be a host of musical stars including Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins.

Picture perfect

Grayson's Art Club: Queen's Jubilee Special, Sunday, May 15, C4

A one-off special of the popular painting show to celebrate Her Majesty. At the beginning of the year artist Grayson Perry and his wife Philippa Perry put out a call for members of the public to send in their own artwork on the theme of The Queen.

This show sees the pair, plus a special guest, look through the entrants and select their favourites for a national exhibition. They will also be creating their own portraits of Elizabeth II and discussing her role and influence on the nation as a whole.

"For most of us The Queen has always been there, a part of who we are, a dream symbol. She carries a lot of meaning, she's a good subject for art," says Grayson.

A cake fit for a queen

Juliet's Jubilee Bakes, Monday, May 16, from 10am, ITV

Regular This Morning chef Juliet Sear kicks off a new segment on the flagship ITV daytime show, visiting royal locations and sharing regal-inspired recipes.

In Juliet's Jubilee Bakes, the talented chef will be popping into Balmoral, Sandringham and Windsor to discover more about cooking for royalty, meeting one of the Queen's former chefs and the ladies of the Sandringham WI for some extra special tips on the perfect party food.

Packed full of ideas and recipes to celebrate in delicious style, this is a must-see for anyone planning a royal-inspired party.

How can I watch the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on TV?

There will be plenty of opportunity to join in with the festivities over the four-day bank holiday as the Royal Family come together to help Queen and county celebrate this momentous day.

From street parties to awe-inspiring visual spectacles featuring some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry from around the globe, the Queen certainly knows how to throw party!

Check out our day by day guide to all the Platinum Jubilee events on TV across this very special four-day weekend.

What's happening on Thursday, June 2?

The Queen on horseback at The Trooping of the Colour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an exciting build up to the four-day bank holiday weekend, the celebrations begin in earnest on Thursday, June 2 with The Queen's Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour), which will be shown live on BBC One.

Over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will parade from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade. There will also be a RAF fly-past which will be enjoyed by The Queen and other members of the Royal Family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Later that day there will also be an evening highlights show, which will recap on the Parade and also show the lighting of the chain of beacons across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and in every capital city across the Commonwealth.

The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's happening on Friday, June 3?

The Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving from St Paul's Cathedral is the first event on Friday, June 3 and will be shown live on BBC One.

Members of the Royal Family as well as many other distinguished guests will gather for this very special event to give thanks to Her Majesty for her seven decades of dedicated service.

What's happening on Saturday, June 4?

Crowds gathered on The Mall to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Saturday, June 4, the celebrations begin with a day at the races as The Queen and other members of the Royal Family attend The Derby at Epsom Downs, which will be shown on ITV.

The celebrations then continue into the night as the Platinum Party at the Palace airs live on BBC One.

Bringing together some of the biggest names from across the entertainment business, it promises to be a night full of music and laughter as well as an entertaining look back at some of the most significant moments of Her Majesty's reign.

What's happening on Sunday, June 5

A street party from The Queen's Silver Jubilee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, June 5 many communities will come together for The Big Jubilee Lunch, but alongside sandwiches (with the crusts off?) and plenty of delicious cake (fingers crossed!), BBC One will also be showing coverage of The Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

From the streets of London artists, dancers, musicians and military personnel will tell the story of the The Queen's 70-year reign in a spectacular festival.

Divided into four acts each one will celebrate a different aspect of The Queen's reign and life in the UK.

Act 1 is called For Queen and Country and will be a military spectacle celebrating the Armed Forces from around the UK and Commonwealth.

Act 2 is titled The Time of Our Lives and will celebrate life in Britain from 1952 up to the modern day. As well as a host of dancers, classic vehicles, music and fashion, 150 national treasures will also feature including Sir Cliff Richard, Heston Blumenthal, Gary Lineker and even Basil Brush – Boom! Boom!

Act 3 is named Let's Celebrate and is where the party really gets started as street theatre, dance, music and giant sculptures all come together in a fantastic celebration of creativity and imagination.

Act 4 is called Happy and Glorious and is centred around the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace where performers including music mega star Ed Sheeran will help bring the celebrations to a dramatic and triumphant final.

One part of the pageant not to be missed is a section called the 'River of Hope,' where 200 silk flags will be carried down The Mall like a moving river. The flags have been designed by school children across the UK and represent the children's hopes and dreams for the planet over the next 70 years.