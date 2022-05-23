Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall guest star in special Jubilee episode of EastEnders
By Grace Morris published
EastEnders will be joined by some royal guests as The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will appear in a special episode.
EastEnders has announced that The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will guest star in an upcoming episode celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Their Royal Highnesses will star as themselves as they join the Albert Square residents for a celebratory Jubilee street party.
The scenes were shot back in March when The Royal Couple paid a visit to the EastEnders set to meet the cast and crew of the long-running soap.
In recent episodes, fans have seen Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) decide to host a Jubilee party for the Square and in upcoming scenes, he will tease some very special guests will be in attendance.
The partying residents will be bowled over in the episode set to air on Thursday, June 2, as they see Mick and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) greet The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and introduce them to the Walford locals.
Kellie Bright, who hosts His Royal Highness at the party, spoke about her brush with Royalty, saying, “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it. I just thought wow, they’ve never done anything like this before. They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!”
During their royal visit in March, a very special moment was shared as The Prince of Wales kindly lent his coat to soap royalty Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon Watts, after noticing how cold she was during a photograph with the cast and crew.
Talking about the once-in-a-lifetime moment, Letitia said: “Today was a very special day for all at EastEnders. As a company, we are all incredibly proud of the show we make but to have a visit from the Royal family makes it all the more special.
“To have the opportunity to mark the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee with a visit from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall was just beautiful and it will go down in EastEnders history but it was made all the more special for me when The Prince of Wales handed me his coat to keep me warm — what a gentleman, what a couple, what as we say in EastEnders a proper family.”
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's EastEnders episode will air on Thursday, June 2 at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
