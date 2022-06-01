How to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online anywhere
Here's how you can watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online from anywhere in the world.
EastEnders is set to see The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall star in a very special episode of the soap to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week.
The royal couple will be part of an unforgettable episode where they will be seen visiting Albert Square while the residents are having a party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
Charles and Camilla visited the EastEnders set at the end of March and news reports at the time showed them meeting the cast and crew — with Prince Charles memorably offering his coat to a chilly Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts).
But while Charles and Camilla were on set they also secretly filmed a very special episode of the soap which airs on Thursday, June 2 and kicks off the Jubilee bank holiday weekend in style.
How to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online in the UK
This special episode of EastEnders airs on BBC One on Thursday, June 2 at 7.30 pm. You can also catch up on the episode on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) once it's aired.
Each week EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings information.
How to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online anywhere in the world
There's an easy way to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows when you're away from home.
Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address to your home location, on whichever device you want — laptops to smart TVs, games consoles to mobile phones — so you can watch the things you love wherever you are around the world.
ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.
And it's a great way to watch the EastEnders jubilee special via your usual method from anywhere in the world.
How to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online in the US
The easiest way to watch EastEnders in the US is via Britbox.
BritBox is the only place you can get the current seasons of all three big UK soaps, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale with new episodes being released immediately after they have aired on BBC One and ITV. It's also the best way to watch all your favorite British TV shows and you can access it easily via Prime Video on any of your devices.
BritBox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels (opens in new tab). Your subscription, including billing, is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price.
