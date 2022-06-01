The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall are welcomed by the Walford residents.

EastEnders is set to see The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall star in a very special episode of the soap to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week.

The royal couple will be part of an unforgettable episode where they will be seen visiting Albert Square while the residents are having a party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Charles and Camilla visited the EastEnders set at the end of March and news reports at the time showed them meeting the cast and crew — with Prince Charles memorably offering his coat to a chilly Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts).

But while Charles and Camilla were on set they also secretly filmed a very special episode of the soap which airs on Thursday, June 2 and kicks off the Jubilee bank holiday weekend in style.

How to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online in the UK

This special episode of EastEnders airs on BBC One on Thursday, June 2 at 7.30 pm. You can also catch up on the episode on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) once it's aired.

Each week EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings information.

How to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows when you're away from home.

How to watch the EastEnders Jubilee special online in the US

The easiest way to watch EastEnders in the US is via Britbox.

BritBox is the only place you can get the current seasons of all three big UK soaps, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale with new episodes being released immediately after they have aired on BBC One and ITV. It's also the best way to watch all your favorite British TV shows and you can access it easily via Prime Video on any of your devices.