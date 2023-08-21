Paddy McGuinness to host a 'nerve-racking' new Channel 4 show

Paddy McGuinness will host the thrilling new series Don't Look Down to benefit cancer research, the star has confirmed.

The presenter has helped singles find love and kept petrol heads informed about the latest motoring news, but now he's overseeing celebrities as they take on a huge challenge to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Paddy will oversee a group of celebrities as they attempt to work together to tackle a high-wire walk 300 feet above one of London's most iconic landmarks in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

The celebrities will attend a summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tutored by the world's foremost experts in high-wire walking to get them ready for the show.

The celebrities will be taking on a never-attempted-before challenge and completing a relay walk on a wire looming high over London, so let's hope none of them are scared of heights!

Over six weeks the celebrities taking part will be trained to conquer their fears and overcome physical and mental hurdles as they go from total beginners to gravity-defying experts.

Announcing the news in a statement, Paddy said: "I've done all kinds of shows, but this is definitely the most nerve-racking!"

"I'm so excited to be hosting Don't Look Down, which is undoubtedly going to be the challenge of a lifetime for everyone involved. I can't wait to get cracking and see whether I can lead the team to find the nerve to take on this ridiculously high and very difficult walk.

They're not in for an easy ride, but it's all for such a brilliant cause and I hope we raise loads of money for Stand Up to Cancer. I'm now off to practice on the washing line."

Celebrities and a release date are yet to be confirmed, so watch this space...

Meanwhile, Channel 4's head of entertainment and live events Phil Harris added: "Don't Look Down is following in Channel 4's tradition of boundary-pushing reality formats. It's going to deliver everything from nerves and tears to laughs and camaraderie, cumulating in the most audacious of final stunts."