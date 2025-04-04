Part two of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints premieres on FOX Nation today, April 4
Narrated by the famed filmmaker, the eight-part series explores religious figures like Francis of Assisi and Mary Magdalene
After debuting the first part of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints back in November 2024, the famed director's religious docuseries returns to Fox Nation part two this spring, kicking off today, April 4, with its Francis of Assisi-focused premiere episode.
One of America's greatest storytellers, Oscar-winning director Scorsese will serve as a host, narrator and executive producer on the eight-part docudrama series, which powerfully recounts and recreates the "remarkable stories of eight men and women who risked everything to embody humanity’s most noble and complex trait — faith," per the official series description. Each episode focuses on a singular saint: the first four installments chronicled the lives and legacies of Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian and Maximilian Kolbe.
This time around, our four saintly subjects are Francis of Assisi, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene and Moses the Black, with Scorsese journeying "over 2,000 years of history focusing on these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice." The new episodes, which will stream exclusively on Fox Nation, will span the Lenten season, running through Friday, April 25.
The first episode, “Francis of Assisi,” is set in the 13th century and follows the "once wealthy and frivolous" Francis as he experiences the horrors of war and finds new meaning later in life by starting a brotherhood and going face-to-face with the Saracen leader, Sultan Al-Kamil, at the height of the Fifth Crusade.
In the initial announcement on the series, Scorsese said: “I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set. These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’ words in the gospels. I’m so excited that this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”
You can stream both parts of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints on the FOX Nation website or app; the latter is available on many streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon FireTV and Android TV.
Check out the official trailer for part two of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints above before tuning into the docuseries today on Fox Nation.
