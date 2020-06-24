Peacock app will be available on Vizio and LG smart TVs

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

NBCUniversal today announced that Peacock — its new streaming service that launches nationwide on July 15 — be available natively on Vizio and LG televisions.

Vizio has numerous apps available on its SmartCast operating system. Same goes for LG and its webOS-based system.

Peacock is at its core a free (and ad-supported) streaming service. But for $4.99 a month you'll be able to watch even more twice as much NBCUniversal content, including a bunch of new originals. And for another $5 a month you can get most of it without advertising.

"We want to provide fans of Peacock's vast programming a choice of how and where they consume our content when we launch nationally next month, Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal, said in a news release. "VIZIO and LG are great partners that will help provide these fans the viewing experience they've come to expect from us at NBCUniversal."

From the release:

Peacock recently announced original programming available at launch including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways; sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte; and the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. In addition, customers will enjoy current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, access to hundreds of blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park, Do the Right Thing, and Shrek; and iconic shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, Psych, Monk and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Parenthood, Heroes, and kids programing including Curious George, DreamWorks Where's Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space.

Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and dozens of streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

Peacock has been available on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex system since April.