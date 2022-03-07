'Peaky Blinders' fans thrilled by Tom Hardy's killer return

Alfie returned to Peaky Blinders, and fans were thrilled to see him back!

Peaky Blinders season 6 teased the return of Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) ahead of its release, and fans were delighted when the character finally showed up in the second episode.

At the end of season 5, Alfie's fate was initially unknown but we soon found out that he was still alive and secretly living in Margate, meaning there was a chance he could reappear for the final season. And lo and behold, he did!

On Sunday night, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) reunited with Alfie, who is very much a changed man now as he's blind in one eye due to a gunshot wound and is covered in scars, but that hasn't stopped him from returning to business once again.

During his first season 6 scene, he reappeared with the brilliant line of "I always thought opera was just fat people f**king shouting", proving that not much has changed when it comes to Alfie's personality!

The anticipated reunion between two gang leaders saw them negotiating a business deal regarding the exportation of heroin to the United States, with Alfie asking why he should choose to do business with him after the dramatic events of season 5.

There's a clear power struggle between the two men, with Tommy lighting a cigarette despite explicitly being told not to by Alfie, adding some dark comedy into an otherwise serious setting.

Fans are delighted about this reunion, with some saying that Alfie's return to Peaky Blinders was "the best thing ever".

We don't yet know how big of a role Alfie will play in season 6, but with Tommy still clashing with fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) it's likely he might need Alfie's help once again.

Recently we also saw a tense discussion between Tommy and Lizzie Shelby, as they met with Oswald and his wife, the socialite Lady Diana Mitford. It's clear they were trying to remain civil but no one was particularly happy about it, as last season should have resulted in Oswald's death but plans didn't turn out the way they'd hoped.

Meanwhile, Tommy and Lizzie's daughter Ruby's health seems to have worsened, and next episode we'll see her suffering health complications which is leading Tommy to believe his family has been cursed...

Peaky Blinders continues on BBC1 on Sunday 13 March at 9pm, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.