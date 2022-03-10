Peaky Blinders season 6 finally has a US release date on Netflix

Peaky Blinders fans has been airing weekly episodes on BBC1 in the UK, while those overseas have been on the edge of their seats waiting to find out when they can tune in to the final season.

The good news is that Peaky Blinders season 6 finally has a US release date, as it is set to arrive on Netflix during the summer months. Even though that's a few months away, we're sure it'll be worth the wait!

Confirming the news in a social media post, Netflix wrote: "There's one last deal to be done. The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres June 10".

Alongside their announcement, they shared some stills of the main cast, giving fans a taste of what they should expect from the upcoming episodes.

There's one last deal to be done. The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres June 10

Currently, the first five seasons of Peaky Blinders are also available on US Netflix so if you want a recap of what's happened, now might be the perfect time to re-watch ahead of season 6 arriving in June!

Season 5 ended on a shocking note, with the Shelbys and their allies reeling from a failed assassination attempt on fascist politician Oswald Mosley, and there's going to be some serious repercussions as the story continues into season 6.

In addition to this, Tom Hardy makes an anticipated return to our screens as Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons, where he's dealing from injuries sustained during the previous season. But what's he up to?

While we do know that this is the last ever season, series creator Steven Knight has revealed that a Peaky Blinders movie is in the works so we haven't seen the last of the characters just yet. Not much is known about the planned movie just yet, but he has confirmed that it's going ahead.

Speaking to Deadline last year, Steven said: "Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Peaky Blinders is available on-demand in the UK on BBC iPlayer, and in the US and other territories on Netflix.