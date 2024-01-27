Pegasus World Cup live stream: How to watch free online, race time, horses and odds

John & Thady Gosden-trained Arrest (3/1) and Aidan O'Brien-trained Continuous (7/2) are the favorites to take the £396,000 top prize at the 2023 St Leger Stakes, the final leg of the British Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, and the fifth and final Classic of the year. Contested over 1m 6f (2,921m), it's a race for stayers, with the pacemakers often fading away towards the finish line.

How to watch the Pegasus World Cup live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in Ireland, you can enjoy the Pegasus World Cup live stream for FREE courtesy of Virgin Media 2 and Virgin Media Player.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for that free Pegasus World Cup coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Player or another service and watch the race.

How to watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup in the US

Fans of the horses in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, and on NBC's cable channel itself.

Post time is set for 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon, and coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

To tune in through Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which gets rid of some ads.

The race is also on NBC, which may be included in your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $45 per month, though new users get their first month half-price, and it comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Or you could go with Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month with a 1-week free trial but provides access to more than 100 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

NBC is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Pegasus World Cup live by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup in the UK

Sky Sports will include coverage of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup in its Stateside Live show on the Sky Sports Racing channel. Post time is set for 10:40 p.m. GMT on Saturday night.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month for access.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Pegasus World Cup live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup in Australia

In Australia, the 2024 Pegasus World Cup live stream will be shown on Sky Racing 1, which is available with a subscription to premium TV provider Foxtel.

The race is scheduled to start at 9.40 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

Once again, one of the best VPN services will help Australians who aren't at home tune in to the streaming services they already subscribe to.

2024 Pegasus World Cup runners and riders

The following is a list of the runners and riders of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stall - Horse - Jockey 1 Nimitz Class Edgard J. Zayas 2 O'Connor Paco Lopez 3 Dynamic One Irad Ortiz Jr. 4 Hoist the Gold John R. Velazquez 5 Trademark Fernando De La Cruz 6 Senor Buscador Junior Alvarado 7 National Treasure Flavien Prat 8 First Mission Luis Saez 9 Grand Aspen Jose L. Ortiz 10 Il Miracolo Javier Castellano 11 Crupi Frankie Dettori 12 Skippylongstocking Tyler Gaffalione 13 Castle Chaos Tyler Gaffalione

