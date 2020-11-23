Philo TV Black Friday and Cyper Monday deals get you $5 off your first month of streaming

Philo also is one of the least expensive ways to stream live TV. And with deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's going to be even more affordable for new subscribers.

Here's how the discounts break down:

Black Friday (Nov. 25-30): Save 25 percent on your first month of Philo. You'll need to go to philo.tv/blackfriday, and then use the promo code Black Friday 2020 .

Save 25 percent on your first month of Philo. You'll need to go to philo.tv/blackfriday, and then use the promo code . Cyber Monday (Nov. 30-31): Save 25 percent on your first month of Philo. This time you'll go to philo.tv/cybermonday, and the promo code Cyber Monday 2020.

So it's the same deal at different times, but with different links, and different promo codes.

Philo itself remains the same great service it's always been. For just $20 a month (or $15 for the first month under this deal) you get more than 60 channels of live TV, from A&E to WeTV. Philo also has a couple of premium add-ons available — STARZ for $9 a month, and EPIX for $6 a month. (Those are completely optional, though.)

Philo also has a unlimited cloud-based DVR, so you can record all the shows you want, and as much as you want. And you can stream Philo on up to three devices at the same time (and have up to 10 profiles on a single account), so members of a household can watch what they want without bothering everyone else.

Philo is available on just about every modern major hardware platform. That includes Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, iPhones and iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You also can watch Philo via a web browser or with a Chromecast.