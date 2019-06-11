Pluto TV lands classic Doctor Who episodes
Enjoy years of classic Doctor Who episodes anytime you want
Fans of BBC's classic Doctor Who can catch over 200 episodes for free on a 24/7 stream courtesy of Pluto TV. The episodes will be available on channel 77 .
In a Tweet from Pluto TV, which revealed the news, several actors who have played the good Doctor are shown in a banner. Everyone from William Hartnell, who was the very first Doctor, to Tom Baker and Peter Davison. Fans of the show can enjoy stories like The Dalek Invasion of Earth, The Deadly Assassin, The Ark in Space, and more.
Daleks, Cybermen, The Master, oh my! Join the first 7 regenerations of The Doctor for adventures through time and space — all day, every day on Classic Doctor Who (CH 77) #DoctorWho#TARDIS#FreeTV#PlutoTV@PlutoTVpic.twitter.com/auqfn2hNqL — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) June 11, 2019 June 11, 2019
The deal is part of a larger partnership with BBC Studio, which will bring over 1,000 episodes from shows including Antiques Roadshow, Being Erica, Primeval, Bedlam, and Robin Hood to Pluto TV.
Pluto TV, which was acquired by Viacom earlier this year , is a free streaming service with some ad-supported VOD. In addition to content from BBC, viewers can also find content from Lionsgate, Discovery, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon.
