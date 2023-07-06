Primetime The Price is Right episode pays tribute to Bob Barker Studio 33

It’s time to come on down one last time, as The Price is Right says goodbye to its original home at the Bob Barker Studio 33 in Los Angeles’ Television City. The show will celebrate the final taping in the studio with a special primetime episode airing Monday, July 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus .

The Price is Right is a staple of daytime television. The beloved game show premiered in 1972 and features contestants from the audience bidding on spectacular showcases for a chance to get on stage and play a game with host Drew Carey. While all of the show’s prizes are valuable, every Price is Right contestant wants to hear those magic words, “it’s a brand new car!”

Here’s a description of the special primetime episode from CBS:

"The Price is Right pays tribute to The Bob Barker Studio 33 during the show’s final taping at that location. The episode airs Monday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount Plus.

"After 51 years of calling Television City home, the hit game show is spinning the Big Wheel east, into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios in Glendale, Calif., for season 52. The episode includes lucky contestants playing classic Price is Right games, including the 'Grand Game' for $33,000 (usually played for $10,000) and fan-favorite 'The Money Game.' Plus, one fortunate contestant gets a chance to play the very first game played on The Price is Right in 1972. Along with host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray, all six of the show’s models appear, including Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda.”

Prior to Drew Carey’s arrival in 2007 as the new host of the long-running game show, Bob Barker was the host. For almost 40 years, Barker greeted fans (usually with a kiss) and helped fans understand the games to help increase their chances of winning. A lifelong animal lover, at the end of nearly every show he signed off by reminding people to get their pets spayed and neutered.