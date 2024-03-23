Ramy Youssef: More Feelings comedy special premieres on TV tonight

Actor-comedian Ramy Youssef—who TV fans know from his Golden Globe-winning Hulu show Ramy and recent moviegoers saw in Poor Things opposite Emma Stone—captivated and cracked up audiences with his first HBO comedy special, Ramy Youssef: Feelings, which earned the funnyman Critics’ Choice Award and Writers Guild Award nominations. And now he's back with even more hilariously candid anecdotes and astute observations in his fittingly titled follow-up special, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings.

In the new hourlong stand-up special, which debuts on HBO at 10pm tonight, March 23, the Egyptian American performer will delve into issues both big and small, "including the 2024 presidential election, the importance of prayer, and a childhood book report that changed the course of his life—all with his signature laid-back and affable style," per HBO.

HBO is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you have watch live simulcasts of HBO channels via several live TV streaming service options, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. You also have access to HBO programming, including Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, through the network's streaming platform, Max.

Directed by Christopher Storer and produced by A24, the comedy show was filmed at White Eagle Hall, in Youssef's hometown of New Jersey. Youssef frequently references his Muslim upbringing in a politically divided NJ neighborhood and mentions his family members throughout his stand-up performances. However, he revealed to The New York Times that, at the end of the day, he himself is "always the butt of whatever joke" he's telling.

He told the outlet: "This special, I have stuff about my dad. And the more the special goes on, you realize it’s really about me—anything that’s a critique of my father is a critique of myself. That is what is actually kind of beautiful about family; it is a self-reflective relationship. So there’s a lot of mercy, actually."

And adding to Ramy Youssef's busy week, the comedian will be making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut next Saturday, March 30, at 11:30pm Eastern on NBC, with rapper Travis Scott as musical guest.

Check out the trailer for Ramy Youssef: More Feelings above before tuning into the stand-up special tonight at 10pm Eastern on HBO.