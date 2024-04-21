Red Eye viewers are 'loving' new ITV drama but are criticising THIS aspect of the plot
The first episode of Red Eye landed on ITV tonight and fans are already gripped
Richard Armitage stars in new ITV drama Red Eye, which tells the story of Dr Matthew Nolan, who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy plot in Bejing.
Red Eye landed on ITV tonight and viewers say they are 'loving' the gripping thriller so far, despite some issues with the plot.
'Loving #RedEye already,' said one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
While another said, '#redeye someone really should have checked continuity..So Lesley Sharp goes to the hotel , has sex with CIA man, then dinner , sleeps and gets morning coffee...All while they were only on the plane for 2 hrs.'
While another wrote, 'Just watched the first few episodes of #RedEye before bed tonight, and it really is thrilling stuff. Looking forward to watching more tomorrow night! Also great to see @RCArmitage again. Was stunning in The Stranger a few years back.'
While another commented, with a slightly more scathing review, 'Richard Armitage who cares if the plot is ridiculous! #RedEye hooked.'
And another wrote, 'What the Brits always do right is crime thrillers. I am watching #RedEye right now and have been hooked since 1st episode.'
And another wrote, 'I may be in a minority but I’ve just binge watched #Redeye and I loved it . Entertaining and yes far fetched etc but I don’t need anything too realistic on a Sunday night . Hope the characters get reprised in some kind of sequel.'
And another said, 'I know #RedEye is hokum, or at least riddled with black holes of improbability and coincidence, but my stars it is 24-carat, utterly gripping hokum and I’m now bingeing my way agreeably through it on ITVX. Just don’t turn out to be another fake-ending drama or I will.'
Red Eye premiered on ITV on Sunday, April 21 at 9 pm UK with subsequent episodes going out in the same time slot weekly.
You can catch up with all episodes of Red Eye on ITVX now.
