‘Red Notice’ trailer pits Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds against Gal Gadot

The Rock is teaming up with Deadpool to arrest Wonder Woman in Netflix’s latest action extravaganza, Red Notice. Or to put it another way, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot will headline one of Netflix’s most anticipated fall movies, for which the streamer just debuted the first trailer.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Central Intelligence), Red Notice follows Dwayne Johnson’s Interpol agent as he attempts to track down one of world’s most notorious art thieves (Gadot). To do so, he will team up with another master criminal, played by Reynolds.

Red Notice is one of the crown jewels of Netflix’s 2021 slate of original programming. The trailer gives us a glimpse as to why that is, as Reynolds and Johnson could prove to be a great comedic duo (they teased it previously in Hobbs & Shaw), while Gadot gets to play bad and seems to be having a lot of fun doing so. Throw in plenty of globe-trotting action and there’s plenty to look forward to with Red Notice. Watch the trailer below.

The trio of Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds are three of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, all of which have already had big, attention grabbing films in 2021. In addition to Wonder Woman 1984, which premiered in 2020 but was available on HBO Max to start 2021, Zack Snyder’s Justice League showcased Gadot’s superhero yet again. Johnson starred alongside Emily Blunt in the Disney hit Jungle Cruise. Reynolds, meanwhile, had one of the surprise hits of the summer with Free Guy. Red Notice may be the cherry on top of everything movie fans got from the stars this year.

Unlike a handful of Netflix films being released in the final months of 2021, Red Notice will not have any type of theatrical release, instead premiering exclusively on the streaming service as of Nov. 12.

Other Netflix films that fans can expect this year include Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, the Idris Elba and Regina King western The Harder They Fall, Benedict Cumberbatch Oscar-hopeful The Power of the Dog and the star-studded satire Don’t Look Up.

To watch Red Notice or any of these new Netflix films, a subscription to the streaming service is required. The base Netflix subscription is priced at $13.99, though there are different plans available offering enhanced features.