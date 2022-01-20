Reese Witherspoon to read a 'CBeebies Bedtime Story’

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is the latest big name to take to the CBeebies Bedtime Stories seat to relax the nation’s children to sleep.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories sees stars read a different story each night just before bedtime to help youngsters get off to sleep. There has been a revolving door of famous faces who have had a go at reading a Bedtime Story, including Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Felicity Jones, Alesha Dixon, Sir Elton John, and many more.

The series has been running since 2006 and has a whopping 807 episodes, with actor Chris O’Dowd being the most recent celebrity to read a Bedtime Story.

During the episode, the Best Actress Oscar winner will be reading Extraordinary! by Penny Harrison, a story about celebrating the best moments in life surrounded by loved ones and discovering the extraordinary.

Opening the story, illustrated by Katie Wilson, Reese reveals: “Sometimes, when we’re busy, it can be hard to find time to notice the world around us. The things we see every day can seem a bit… ordinary. But if you stop, and look closer, you’ll see that our world is extraordinary!”

Before the young audience drifts off to sleep, Reese, who'll later this year be seen in Legally Blonde 3, gives some encouraging words, telling them to look closely at something the next day that may at first appear ordinary and they might also uncover something magical.

This isn’t the first time that Reese has done her part in helping children go off to sleep, as she also read a bedtime story on Instagram for the US charity Save With Stories, which was created by Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams. The charity raises money to ensure that vulnerable children are getting enough food while the schools are closed due to COVID-19.

In partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, Reese read Uni the Unicorn by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Brigette Barrager.

Reese Witherspoon’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will air at 6.50pm on Friday Jan. 28.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.