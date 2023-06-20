Rings of Power stars reveal 'more action' in season 2

Members of The Rings of Power season 2 cast have teased that we should expect a more action-packed second season when the fantasy series returns to Prime Video.

Speaking to Variety at the Monte Carlo Television Festival, Owain Arthur (who plays Prince Durin IV), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Míriel, Queen Regent of Númenor), Maxim Baldry (Isildur) and Lloyd Owen (Captain Elendil) weighed in on what's coming in The Rings of Power season 2.

Although they weren't able to give very specific info about what's coming, they did tease that there's more action to come now that Tolkien's villain, Sauron, has returned.

Owain Arthur teased: "Darkness has fallen. Let's say that. We're all going through a big journey in Season 2. We know that Sauron is here".

Maxim Baldry added: "I'd say it's a little more action-packed. There's a lot more action", to which Arthur agreed: "Yeah, it is certainly quicker and there's more happening."

Lloyd Owen teased that each of the major players in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series will face some sort of 'moral dilemma' that will present 'some really difficult choices' for our cast of heroes.

"We all know that Sauron has been revealed at the end, and therefore what happens when that amount of evil is finally realized? Each person throughout the universe, throughout Tolkien's world, is going to be affected by that", Owen stated.

"There's always going to be a human choice as to what happens when you're introduced to evil, and is there an inherent badness or darkness in you that will be revealed. Or will you move to the good side? So, everyone is going to be faced with a dilemma, a moral dilemma, and there are going to be some really difficult choices for each human to take."

Cynthia Addai-Robinson went on to describe how she felt the first series was partially all about bringing people who are new to Middle-Earth into the story. "Season 1 is really about an introduction", she said.

"You're setting the stage for aspects of the story that are maybe a little bit more familiar to audiences because we do know a little bit more of these next few things that happen, that will be part of season 2... but there are a lot of people who have never read the books. They've never seen the movies. So that season 1 setup really is, in my mind, it's really for those people who are very new to Tolkien... So, season 2, you're going to see a lot of storylines start to come through."

The Rings of Power season 2 doesn't have a release date at the time of writing. The first series is available to stream right now on Prime Video. For more shows to watch whilst you wait for fresh info about the next season, check out our list of the best fantasy TV shows you should be streaming right now.