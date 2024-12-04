Rivals season 2 is announced — and Jilly Cooper gives her hilarious verdict

It's the news Rivals fans have been waiting for - the smash-hit series has officially been given the green light for a second series and is heading to Disney Plus and Hulu.

After the phenomenal success of Rivals season 1 fans of the Jilly Cooper adaptation were already looking forward to Rivals season 2 before it was even announced - and after the first season ended on a huge cliffhanger, everyone is desperate to know what happens next.

The racy eight-part series which stars David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell, Katherine Parkinson and Danny Dyer arrived on our screens in October and has become one of the most talked about TV shows of 2024.

Set in the fictional British county of Rutshire, the story centers around a long-term rivalry between ex-Olympic rider turned politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV station controller Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), who, along with their friends, family and neighbors, drip with ambition, lust and power.

And today, Wednesday, December 4, we have finally had the official announcement that the series will be returning for a new season.

Speaking of the exciting news, Dame Jilly Cooper, Executive Producer and Rivals author, said she is 'orgasmic with excitement' about the news! “Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters - Rutshire’s Finest.



"It has been a fairytale come true working with Happy Prince and Disney Plus on the first season. I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two!"

Speaking of the news, Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted Originals, EMEA Disney Plus, added: “It’s been phenomenal seeing the reaction to Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rivals - this autumn’s most talked about series.

"We’re thrilled that existing fans of the novels, alongside those new to the Cooperverse, have taken the series to their hearts. I can’t wait to get back to Rutshire and see what exciting drama the Happy Prince team have in store for season two – bring on more romance, betrayal, and shoulder pads!"

Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Chief Creative Officer of Happy Prince and Alexander Lamb, Creative Director of Happy Prince said: "It's been magical to receive the love back from viewers that we put into Rivals. The Rivals team set out to create people's favourite television show, something enduring that our audience would take to their hearts and watch and rewatch. We're delighted that we're returning to Rutshire with Jilly and Disney Plus. It's a special place to be."

You can watch all episodes of Rivals season 1 on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the U.S.