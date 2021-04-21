Roku Originals are now officially a thing

Roku today announced that "Roku Originals" are officially official. What they aren't are originally original, but that's OK. The new section on The Roku Channel — which is Roku's own channel full of free movies and shows that are supported by advertising — is born from Roku's acquisition of Quibi, the failed short-form streaming service that was long on spending and star power, and short on anything anyone actually wanted to pay for.

Roku might well prove to be a better home, however, and it says it'll have more info on all the new(ish) Roku Originals in May.

For now, though, Roku says that there will be more than 75 Roku Originals, including a dozen series that had yet to be released by Quibi.

“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing at Roku, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it's relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”

Roku Originals will join more than 40,000 free movies and shows and more than 165 live linear channels on The Roku Channel.

In addition to being included on Roku devices such as Roku Ultra and Roku TV, The Roku Channels also is available on iOS and Android devices, on Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung smart TVs, and also in web browsers. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada and in the UK.

