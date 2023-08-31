Rosamund Pike teases Moiraine will be 'fearless' in new Wheel of Time

Rosamund Pike promises her character, Moiraine, will continue her mission in "fearless" fashion in The Wheel of Time season 2.

After a long, long wait, the series is about to hit Prime Video and present many of our cast with some dangerous new trials in the continuing fight against The Dark One.

Pike has shared where we find her character, Moiraine, following the shocking events of the Wheel of Time season 1 finale (spoilers!) where she was cut off from the One Power by one of The Dark One's minions.

"She's depressed and she's suffering a kind of cataclysmic aching loss, but doing her damnedest to fight it at every step of the way", Pike said. "She's doggedly putting one foot in front of the other and not succumbing to the despair that otherwise would consume her," she told Amazon.

"She's continuing with her mission fearlessly and bravely, and I think we really come to see what she's made of in this season because of her having to face the challenges she faces without the One Power", she added.

Later on, she also weighed in on what's going on with our new Dragon Reborn (Rand, in case you've forgotten) in the new season. Having left his friends from the Two Rivers behind after channeling the One Power for the first time, Rand has journeyed off to a faraway land where he works at a sanctuary for others struggling with their mental health. By the sounds of things, Moiraine still had a hand in steering him on his path.

Pike added: "He doesn't know that I have a very strong idea of where he is and may even have had something to do with why he's ended up there. He thinks he's acting on his own free will, but possibly he's being steered by some unseen wind, created by a powerless Aes Sedai who's been cut off from the One Power but has other powers she can rely on."

