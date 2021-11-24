Roy Cropper has left 'Coronation Street'!

What is Coronation Street going to be like without classic character, Roy Cropper (played by David Neilson) around?



By the end of tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, kind-hearted cafe owner Roy had packed his bags and left Weatherfield for a new life in South America!



So now we've been left wondering if the character, who first appeared on screen back in 1995, has gone for good?



It's hard to imagine Roy's Rolls without Roy behind the counter serving-up tasty tucker and level-headed advice to the locals.

Roy has always been the moral compass of Weatherfield.



But this week, he was left wrecked with guilt when he discovered that local mum, Natasha Blakeman was shot dead by drugs baddie, Harvey Gaskell using the same gun that was previously owned by Abi Franklin (Sally Carman).



Abi had originally bought the gun, intending to shoot Corey Brent who was responsible for her son Seb's death in a horrific hate crime attack earlier this year.



Roy was mortified to realise that he played a part in Natasha's death since he previously lied to the police about Abi secretly owning a gun, knowing she could be sent back to prison.



But now, as a result of both of their actions, Natasha's young son, Sam (Jude Riordan) has been left traumatised and has stopped speaking...

Viewers have been left wondering if Roy Cropper has made his FINAL appearance on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Overcome with remorse, Roy decided he was going to leave Weatherfield.



He quickly arranged to take a job working as a chef for a conservation project in South America.



"This is my only hope for peace. I need to go away and atone for what I have done," Roy told his niece, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher).



Nina was left reeling after Roy signed over Roy's Rolls and his entire estate to her with immediate effect!



Nina rounded-up Roy's nearest and dearest in an attempt to convince him to change his mind and stay.



But even the moving words of Carla Connor (Alison King), Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine), Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), Mary Taylor (Patti Clare), Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) and Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) were not enough.



Roy's mind was made up.

#Corrie stars Mollie Gallagher and David Nielson have been breaking our hearts as Nina Lucas and Roy Cropper. You've voted them as BEST PARTNERSHIP at this year's #InsideSoapAwards. Congratulations, Mollie and David! #CoronationStreet Here's the full list: https://t.co/5psCaakkU0 pic.twitter.com/4i6sEZW1SuNovember 23, 2021 See more

Nina made a tearful, last-minute plea for Roy not to leave his life in Weatherfield behind.



But with his bags packed, off he went in a taxi, looking out of the window at the place he has called home for over 25 years!



Roy's scenes in tonight's episodes definitely felt like an emotional end-of-an-era.



So let's just hope South America can't quite compete with Weatherfield and we get to see Roy back in his kitchen apron and comfortable cardigan again one day!



Coronation Street continues on Friday 26 November at 7:30pm on ITV