‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Will Corey Brent KILL Abi Franklin?

Abi Franklin and Corey Brent face each other in the sewer in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Trapped in the sewer after the sinkhole collapsed and with the water rising around them, a vengeful Abi Franklin and a defiant Corey Brent have a face-off. But who has the gun and what will Roy find when he peers down into the hole?

Who will come out of the sewer alive? (Image credit: ITV)

In the beer tent, Jenny tells Johnny that she hopes he isn’t leaving because of her.

Jenny has some heartfelt words for Johnny. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan and Debbie are shocked to realise the generator has gone and there is a hole in the ground where it once stood. Ryan shows Leo the hole where it was and Leo tells David and Shona that he suspects that it is linked to the sinkhole in their garden and they need to evacuate the area.

In the beer tent, Ryan calls everyone to attention and announces that they need to leave for their own safety. Debbie’s furious with the interruption and assures everyone that there’s nothing to worry about.

Dev is feeling guilty after only managing to carry Asha safely from the car. The emergency services arrive at the crash site but are they in time to save Aadi?

Meanwhile, Harvey has a terrified Leanne trapped in the Bistro. When she tries to escape he gags her and binds her hands together with gaffer tape. Can she escape her tormentor's clutches or is it time for Leanne to say goodbye?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.