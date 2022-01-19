'Rules of the Game' viewers devastated by shocking death twist

Rules of the Game continued on Tuesday evening, with viewers settling in to find out more about what's going on behind the doors of Fly Dynamics. The biggest scandal surrounding the company was a dead body found in the reception area of the office, and until episode three fans had no idea of their identity.

However, on Tuesday night all was revealed and the show finally told us whose body Sam had found in the very first scene of the pilot episode. After spending some time getting to know Maya (Rakhee Thakrar) throughout the series, viewers were devastated to learn that she was the dead body found in episode one.

Fans took to Twitter after the shocking reveal to express how devastated they were about Maya's death, with people describing her as "decent" and "pure" and that she didn't deserve what happened to her.

Maya was on a mission to change Fly Dynamics for the better, hoping she could change the work culture for the better as she believed it was outdated and "laddish". But her plans were met with resistance from her colleagues who believed nothing was wrong and things should stay how they are.

Episode four is the final episode of Rules of the Game, where we'll find out the truth about Maya's death and who or what caused her to fall from the balcony onto the reception floor beneath.

Maya's death is ruled as a suicide, but investigating officers aren't convinced this is true and are concerned Maya was killed, especially given the shady events following the death of a young colleague and other cover-ups seemingly going on within the company.

The finale will hopefully reveal all about what really happened to Maya, and give fans some of the answers they've been waiting for, as Sam must decide what to do with the evidence Maya had gathered prior to her death. Don't miss it!

Rules of the Game concludes on Wednesday 19th January at 9pm on BBC1. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.