Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy hits home viewing earlier than expected

In a bit of a surprise, Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy, which unofficially marked the start of the summer blockbuster season in movie theaters, is now available to rent or purchase digitally via on-demand platforms. The arrival on at-home viewing platforms in the US comes just a little more than two weeks after the movie was released in movie theaters on May 3.

Starring Gosling and Emily Blunt and based on the 80s TV series of the same name, The Fall Guy is about stuntman Colt Seavers, who, in an attempt to win back the woman of his dreams, must save her movie by finding her missing lead actor. Directed by David Leitch, the movie is an ode to the stunt community, with plenty of incredible stunt work on display.

You can still watch The Fall Guy in movie theaters, but if you would prefer to watch the movie at home, then it is available to rent or own via digital on-demand platforms like Prime Video , Google Play , Fandango at Home and Apple TV .

Critics were fans of The Fall Guy, including us, as you can read in our The Fall Guy review. Looking at the broad critical reception, The Fall Guy was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, as well as being given a positive rating by 87% of audiences who weighed in. So why is a movie this well liked not getting a longer exclusive window in movie theaters? The box office.

The Fall Guy opened to $27.7 million in the US and $4.5 million in the UK. Overall, since its release it has earned $127.4 million at the global box office. It's been a slightly underwhelming performance for the movie, so Universal, the studio behind it, opted to end its exclusive run in theaters and is adding an additional source of revenue for the movie sooner.

As of right now, the price to rent The Fall Guy at home is on the upper end of what it would cost for a ticket to the movies — $19.99 — while buying it will you run to $29.99.

At this time, it does not look like The Fall Guy is available for at-home viewing outside of the US.

It certainly is a surprise that a movie with Gosling and Blunt and has been heralded as a great time at the movies did not have a better showing, especially with them both coming off two of the biggest movies in 2023 — Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively. But, the at-home viewing does make the movie even more readily available to anyone who wants to discover it, and for now you can still head to your local movie theater to watch it on the big screen if you want to.