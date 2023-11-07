Salzburg vs Inter Milan live stream: watch the Champions League match online

Salzburg vs Inter Milan is set to be a proper Group D decider in the Champions League. Now at Matchday 4, it's the home team's last chance to stake a claim to a place in the last 16 with Inter their nearest rivals. Four points separate the sides. Anything less than a victory for RB Salzburg leaves their European hopes hanging by a thread. Read on to find out about your live stream options.

Salzburg vs Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage is airing for FREE on Servus TV in Austria. But don't worry if you're abroad while the game's on, because you can watch Champions League free live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

After reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history during the 2021/22 season, it has been a tough ride in Europe for Salzburg in recent years. Last season they won just one game in the groups and it's much the same this time after an opening win away at Benfica was followed by losses to Real Sociedad and Inter Milan.

The Austrian champs are top of their domestic league and have discovered gem in 19-year-old striker Karim Konaté who has eight goals in 13 games this season. However, they were fortunate to only lose by one goal away at Inter last month and have struggled in recent times to keep clean sheets.

Inter can secure a place in the knockouts with two games to spare if they secure victory in Austria. The Italians side have been in excellent form all season and currently sit top of Serie A, having lost just one league game so far this campaign.

Tight at the back and brilliant going forward, they will hope for more magic from star striker Lautaro Martínez who has 13 goals from 14 games so far this season.

Whether you're planning to catch Wednesday’s Salzburg vs Inter Milan live stream or other Champions League fixtures, keep reading below for your entire list of options, plus how to watch the action if you're traveling abroad.

How to watch a free Salzburg vs Inter Milan live stream

Austrian streaming service Servus TV shows one Champions League match each week for free. Owned by Red Bull, it's of little surprise that the match selected to air this week on Servus is the Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter Milan live stream. Head over to Servus to watch for free, and don't worry if you're an Austrian abroad. You can watch the free live stream from anywhere by using a VPN without getting geo- blocked. Full details on how to use a VPN further down the page.

How to watch Salzburg vs Inter Milan in the UK

Though you may have already switched on BT Sport in order to watch Salzburg vs Inter Milan, it's not actually on there! Instead, the Champions League is airing on TNT Sports (formerly Eurosport and BT Sport).

TNT Sports costs £29.99 per month and it'll let you watch exclusive coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League fixtures — the online streaming version of the subscription is done through Discovery Plus so you can also watch all that streamer's factual shows too, as well as all the sports previously shown by Eurosport like the Premier League, tennis and cycling. You can find that here.

The Salzburg vs Inter Milan game begins at 8 pm in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage from 7 pm UK.

How to watch Salzburg vs Inter Milan in the US

In the US, you can watch Salzburg vs Inter Milan in the Champions League by signing up for Paramount Plus and stream all the action over the internet. This costs $4.99 (with ads) / $9.99 (ad-free) per month.

Kick off for this epic contest is at 4 pm ET/ 1pm PT. You can also use CBS Sports Network to see post-game coverage once it finishes.

How to watch Salzburg vs Inter Milan in Australia

In Australia, your sole option for watching Salzburg vs Inter Milan in the Champions League is to sign up for the online streaming service Stan Sport, which will be showing every single game. The match kicks off early on Thursday morning at 7am AEDT, so get the coffee ready.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Salzburg vs Inter Milan live stream.

How to watch Salzburg vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Salzburg vs Inter Milan on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!