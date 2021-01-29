Savannah Welch joins 'Titans' S3 as Barbara Gordon

Variety has revealed that DC Universe's Titans has added a new face to its cast.

Savannah Welch (SIX, Boyhood) has reportedly joined Titans' as Barbara Gordon. In the Titans Universe, Barbara Gordon is the Gotham City Police Commissioner. Like her namesake in the legendary Batman comic book storyline, 'The Killing Joke', Savannah Welch’s Barbara Gordon used to be Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker. This shocking event leaves her paraplegic and requiring the use of a wheelchair.

In Season 3 of Titans, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) will apparently rekindle a romantic relationship with Barbara Gordon, and the two will build a new crime-fighting partnership together in Gotham City.

Whether Savannah Welch will develop into her role as the tech genius and information broker Oracle isn’t known just yet. Seeing as Savannah Welch’s Barbara Gordon has already lived through that event, it would make logical sense to see her grow into that informant role as a sort of bridge between Gotham Police Department and the Titans crew.

Savannah Welch is best known for her work in the epic Richard Linklater film Boyhood, as well as in the History Channel drama series, SIX. In SIX, she portrayed a Marine who suffers an amputation in combat. Welch herself lost one of her legs in an accident back in 2016 and has been a spokesperson for the disability community since then. She’s also a member of the alt-country band The Trishas.

Titans' second season concluded way back in 2019, and season three was scheduled for release on DC Universe in late 2020. Like so many other shows, Titans was delayed due to COVID-19, with production resuming in October 2020.

The third season of Titans will now premiere first on HBO Max after the streaming service acquired DC Universe’s original programming in September last year. HBO has not announced a release date for the third season, so we don’t yet know when we’ll get to see Nightwing and Gordon reunite.