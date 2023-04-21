Scared of the Dark winner Gazza leaves fans 'emotional'

Gazza made it to the end of Scared of the Dark!

Scared of the Dark contestant Gazza was crowned winner as the reality series came to an end this week, and fans everywhere are saying he was a very worthy winner.

Former professional footballer Gazza (full name Paul Gascoigne) was one of the eight brave contestants taking part in Channel 4's unique new reality series, where they had to live in total darkness and take on challenges.

He was joined by Nicola Adams, Chris Eubank, Chloe Burrows, Max George, Chris McCausland, Scarlett Moffatt, and Donna Preston on this unique adventure, and made it all the way to the finish line where he was voted as the winner.

Of the eight celebrities, Chris Eubank and Max George left early, and the remaining celebrities all decided Gazza should be the winner after entertaining everyone while they lived in total darkness for 180 hours.

Throughout his time of the show, he told hilarious (and sometimes very inappropriate!) stories and was also very honest with everybody too.

Speaking about her fellow contestant, Love Island star Chloe Burrows said: "He’s always been open about his emotions and his mental health. I feel like that’s the most remarkable thing that’s happened."

After host Danny Dyer announced him as the winner, Gazza said: "People always question my mental strength but my success on this series proves that I am strong. I was nervous going in there but having got this far on the series made me the happiest man around. I’m so happy. It’s unbelievable."

He added: "I’m really honoured to have won but in my eyes, all my fellow Scared of the Dark celebrities are winners. They all did really well and I really enjoyed spending those eight days getting to know them in the dark. We worked so well as a team."

Fans everywhere are in agreement with Paul's fellow contestants, with many calling him a "worthy winner" and "a legend".

Scared of the Dark aired over five consecutive nights on Channel 4, where Danny Dyer and clinical psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne helped guide them. It's not yet known if it will return for a second season, but maybe someone could follow in Gazza's footsteps?

Scared of the Dark is available on demand via All4.